Taiwan mourns Abe Shinzo death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the news of former Japan Prime Minister Abe Shinzo’s death on Friday (July 8), the government and people of Taiwan have taken to social media to express their shock and sorrow.

In a Facebook post, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) wrote that she was deeply saddened to lose an “old friend” whom she has known for over a decade and who has been Taiwan’s most steadfast supporter. She recalled Abe personally writing the message, “Fight on, Taiwan” following a major earthquake in 2018, helping promote Taiwan’s pineapples when the fruit’s exports faced pressure from China, as well as Japan’s several COVID-19 vaccine donations in Taiwan’s time of need.

She added that Abe had always been concerned about Taiwan’s security, saying to her in March this year during a video conference, “If something happens to Taiwan it’s the same as something happening to Japan and the same as something happening to the Japan-U.S. alliance.” Tsai wrote, “I am sure that not only I am mourning this old friend; many Taiwanese people are also saddened by losing Taiwan’s most supportive friend.”

“Thank you to former Prime Minister Abe for your contributions to the deepening of Taiwan and Japan’s relations. Taiwan and Japan will continue to support each other and show the international community that the cycle of kindness is undaunted by violence and will not end,” Tsai concluded.

The Office of the President also issued a press release, writing that Tsai has instructed Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and Taiwan’s Representative in Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) to send condolences to Abe’s family. On Saturday (July 9), Office of the President Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said Tsai decided to fly Taiwan flags displayed at government agencies and schools at half-mast in mourning of Abe’s death.

In addition to Abe’s message of encouragement in 2018 and Japan’s vaccine donations during the pandemic, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) recalled on Facebook that Abe had also told Taiwan after the 2016 Tainan earthquake, “In this time of difficulty, if Taiwan needs any support, Japan will provide it.” Lai, who was the Mayor of Tainan at that time, wrote that Abe immediately sent a team of experts following the disaster, along with relief supplies.

Lai added, “I deeply remember the prime minister’s support and resolutely believe that no matter in what position, maintaining and deepening Taiwan and Japan’s friendship is a mission shared by our generation.”



A message on Taipei 101 reads, "Thank you" in Japanese. (CNA photo)



Another message on Taipei 101 reads, "Taiwan's forever friend." (CNA photo)

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) also wrote on Facebook, expressing his sorrow and condemning the violence. “Mr. Abe was not only friendly toward Taiwan during his term but worked to promote a free, open Indo-Pacific order, making him a model of leadership for nearby countries ... Taiwan has lost its most supportive friend while Japan has lost a respectable politician.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) wrote a letter to Abe on its Facebook page, which read, “Taiwan’s position within the international community has always been difficult, yet you not only understood the difficulties but also helped Taiwan in all kinds of ways. During your term as prime minister, the leaders of Taiwan and Japan began interacting more frequently on Twitter while the people of both countries deepened their love and understanding of each other.”

MOFA also recounted the many times Abe had called Taiwan “Japan’s like-minded friend” and how he had stood by Taiwan in the face of China’s threats, highlighting the importance of Taiwan’s security to Japan and the rest of the world. “From representative to prime minister and then back to representative, though your status changed, your promise to and concern for Taiwan never changed ... We will not see your messages of encouragement for Taiwan on Twitter anymore, but the warm, sincere smile you had as you held Taiwan’s pineapples will be remembered forever by the Taiwanese.”



MOFA shares a photo of former Japan Prime Minister Abe Shinzo posing with Taiwanese pineapples. (Twitter, Abe Shinzo photo)

Taiwan’s Representative in Japan Frank Hsieh wrote in a Facebook post that just the week before, he had accompanied Taiwan-Japan Relations Association Chair Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) to meet Abe at the Japanese parliament. During the meeting, when he and Su invited Abe to visit Taiwan, Abe quickly agreed.

“I never imagined that that would be our last meeting,” Hsieh wrote. He added the news of his shooting felt like hearing about a brother getting shot, and his death felt as distressing as a family member’s death.

Since the news of Abe’s death, Taiwanese netizens have also flooded social media platforms with messages of shock and sorrow. On Friday evening, Taipei 101 displayed messages commemorating Abe including, “In memory of Prime Minister Abe,” “Taiwan’s forever friend,” and, “Thank you Prime Minister Abe for your support and friendship to Taiwan.”