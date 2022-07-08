Alexa
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan

Intensity reached 3 on Guishan Island, 2 in parts of New Taipei City

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/08 20:44
An earthquake struck northeast Taiwan just before 8 p.m. Friday. (Central Weather Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattled northeast Taiwan at 7:57 p.m. Friday (July 8).

The quake was centered off the coast of Yilan County, 25.9 kilometers east-northeast of Yilan County Hall, at a depth of 8.0 km under the Pacific Ocean. No immediate damage or casualties were reported after the temblor.

The quake registered an intensity of 3 on the uninhabited island of Guishan off the coast of Yilan County. The intensity reached 2 in parts of New Taipei City, the Central Weather Bureau said. Taiwan uses a 7-point scale to indicate how a quake is felt at a specific location.
earthquake
temblor
Yilan County
Guishan Island
Central Weather Bureau

