Taiwan president meets ex-transportation minister about New Taipei election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) met former Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) Friday (July 8) amid speculation the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which she chairs, wants him to run for mayor of New Taipei City.

Lin, who governed Taichung City as mayor from 2014 to 2018, has been vocal about wanting to run for mayor of Taipei City in the Nov. 26 elections. However, the DPP is reportedly favoring Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) for the job of leading the capital.

The ruling party’s candidate selection committee is scheduled to choose its Taipei and New Taipei mayoral contenders at a meeting July 10, CNA reported. The choices would then have to be confirmed and announced at a regular DPP leadership meeting July 13.

Tsai reportedly met Lin and senior party officials at the presidential residence Friday afternoon, with discussions lasting about one hour. According to the CNA report, he did not say “no” to running in New Taipei City, leading observers to believe the DPP was close to a solution for its nomination in the two major northern cities.

The race in New Taipei was seen as crucial as the incumbent mayor, Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), was regarded as a strong contender to be the opposition Kuomintang’s (KMT) presidential candidate in 2024.

