North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market: Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED market held a market size of USD 202.4 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 60.2% from 2021 to 2030. In 2021, the market volume was around 54.46 million units.

The digital economy affects the world’s trajectory and the societal well-being of common citizens. In addition, it influences everything from resource assignment to income allocation and economic growth. The adoption of the Internet of Things is pushing significant market growth. Additionally, in 5-10 years, the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, and augmented reality can illustrate around 27% of ICT spending. Consumer demand for access to content and products at any time and from any location is propelling the ICT market forward. The ICT sector is lucrative for vendors since it has about 7 billion mobile subscribers and 3 billion Internet, users.

Greater initiative towards utilization of UV curing systems is anticipated to drive market growth. Moreover, better performance compared to other sources and increasing consciousness about the use of environment safe UV-C LEDs is also estimated to fuel the market growth. However, high investment and installation cost of UVC LEDs are anticipated to negatively influence the market growth over the forecast period.



The North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED market is classified based on application, channel mode, UVC light source, and end user. Based on application, the water treatment segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of about 31% and the hospital sanitization segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 62.2% over the forecast period. On the basis of channel mode, the NLOS model (non-line of sight) segment held the largest market share. Based on UVC light source, the DUV LED segment held the largest market share in 2021. Based on end user, the research segment is anticipated to witness a market volume of around 280.15 million units by 2030.



Based on region, North America is estimated to hold the largest market share and Asia Pacific segment is expected to witness a growth rate of around 67.9% over the projected period.



Key players functioning in the North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED market include Crystal IS, MEAN WELL, Honle UV America Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Heraeus Holding, LG Electronics, Honle Group, Seoul Viosys, Halma Plc., Nichia Corporation, Sensor Electronics Technology Inc., HexaTech, Inc, and Other Prominent Players. The 8 major players in the market collectively hold around 72% share of the total market.

Recent Developments by Market Players in the North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market

 In November 2021, Crystal IS launched Klaran LA, a 100mW, 10,000 hour, and 265nm germicidal UVC LED. This product is aimed at offering higher performance and extended lifetime. With this product launch, the company expanded its germicidal UVC LED product line.

 In October 2021, NICHIA launched the high power 200mw UV-C LED. It also began the mass production of the high radiant flux UV-C LED for targeting the sterilization and inactivation of a variety of viruses and bacteria. The product is specifically aimed towards industrial air and water applications.

 In May 2021, Honle Group collaborated with LEDVANCE, a lighting products company for UVC air disinfection. This collaboration also aimed at expansion of Honle Group’s Europe-wide sales activities.



Market Segmentation



By Application

? Germicidal Purification

? Air Treatment

? Water Treatment

? Surface Sterilization

? Hospital Sanitization

? Biological Agent Detection

? Optical Data Storage

? Communication

? Polymer Curing



By Channel Mode

? NLOS Model (Non Line of Sight)

? LOS Model (Line of Sight)

By UVC Light Source

? DUV LED

? DUV Laser

? DUV Gas Discharge Lamp



By End User

? Healthcare

? Research

? Industrial

? Residential

? Others

