India reviews semiconductor project by Taiwan’s Foxconn, Vedanta

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A joint project for a semiconductor plant by the Foxconn Technology Group and mining company Vedanta Ltd. is under review, the Indian government said Thursday (July 7).

Government Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said he hoped the investment project could soon receive the go-ahead, CNA reported. Chandrasekhar is the minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship, and electronics and information technology.

Foxconn Technology, the world’s largest contract manufacturer of electronics, has already invested in several parts of India, with the government hoping the company could continue to grow, the minister said. Chandrasekhar did not reveal where the new factory might be established or when it would start production, but emphasized that electronics groups from Taiwan were welcome to invest in India.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) reportedly visited India in June, during which time he had a positive meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While mostly known as a manufacturer of iPhones and iPads for Apple Inc., Foxconn has recently been turning its attention to semiconductors and electric vehicles.