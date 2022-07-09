Taiwan's Jay Chou shows off decorative piano at Taipei Music Center

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A beautiful piano featured in Taiwanese music icon Jay Chou’s (周杰倫) love drama “Secret” will go on display at Taipei Music Center (TMC) for a year.

The “King of Mandopop” has announced the release of his latest album, "Greatest Works of Art," on July 15, after a six-year break from recording. Pre-sales were over NT$100 million in eight hours, while the namesake single garnered over 100 million views in a day.

In the music video, Chou pays tribute to timeless art icons, including Salvador Dalí and Claude Monet. Additionally, Taiwanese-Australian violinist Ray Chen (陳銳) and Chinese pianist Lang Lang (郎朗) performed on the hit song.

TMC, meanwhile, is exhibiting the piano Chou played in his self-directed young-love movie "Secret." Chou has covered the piano's exterior with carvings to make it a one-off, according to the center. It is a Mason and Hamlin CC-94 model and the estimated price is NT$7.4 million (US$248,497).

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of “Secret,” TMC said that visitors who wear school uniforms and take photos with the piano will enjoy 10% ticket discounts on the show, “Music, Island, Stories: Pop Music in Taiwan.” For more information, go to the Facebook page.



"Greatest Works of Art" goes viral. (YouTube video)