Taiwan's Jay Chou shows off decorative piano at Taipei Music Center

'King of Mandopop' designed piano makes appearance in his movie 'Secret' from 15 years ago

By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/09 08:52
The piano played by Jay Chou in the movie called "Secret" is on display at Taipei Music Center. (JVR Music photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A beautiful piano featured in Taiwanese music icon Jay Chou’s (周杰倫) love drama “Secret” will go on display at Taipei Music Center (TMC) for a year.

The “King of Mandopop” has announced the release of his latest album, "Greatest Works of Art," on July 15, after a six-year break from recording. Pre-sales were over NT$100 million in eight hours, while the namesake single garnered over 100 million views in a day.

In the music video, Chou pays tribute to timeless art icons, including Salvador Dalí and Claude Monet. Additionally, Taiwanese-Australian violinist Ray Chen (陳銳) and Chinese pianist Lang Lang (郎朗) performed on the hit song.

TMC, meanwhile, is exhibiting the piano Chou played in his self-directed young-love movie "Secret." Chou has covered the piano's exterior with carvings to make it a one-off, according to the center. It is a Mason and Hamlin CC-94 model and the estimated price is NT$7.4 million (US$248,497).

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of “Secret,” TMC said that visitors who wear school uniforms and take photos with the piano will enjoy 10% ticket discounts on the show, “Music, Island, Stories: Pop Music in Taiwan.” For more information, go to the Facebook page.


"Greatest Works of Art" goes viral. (YouTube video)
Jay Chou
Mandopop
music
piano
Greatest Works of Art
Ray Chen
Lang Lang
violinist
Secret

