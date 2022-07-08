Alexa
Assassinated Japan ex-PM Abe seen as friend in Taiwan

Abe Shinzo was frequent visitor, defended Taiwan when in and out of office

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/08 17:56
Japanese ex-PM Abe Shinzo (on screen) talking to President Tsai Ing-wen (right) in March 2022. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The death of Japan's ex-Prime Minister Abe Shinzo after a shooting on the campaign trail Friday (June 8) was met with shock and dismay in Taiwan, which described him as a friend of long standing.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Abe, 67, was a good personal friend who was also a staunch supporter of Taiwan. During his period of government as the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history, from 2006 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2020, he repeatedly underlined the importance of Taiwan to peace and stability in the region.

After leaving office, Abe said that if anything happened to Taiwan, it would also matter to Japan. The statement was seen as an allusion to a possible invasion of Taiwan by China, which would also threaten Japan as Beijing claims sovereignty over the Japanese-held Diaoyutai Islands, in an area thought to be rich with fish and gas.

Last year, Abe was reportedly planning a visit to Taiwan. In 2010 and 2011, during a period outside of government, he visited the country, meeting Tsai, who at the time was leader of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). The former Japanese prime minister was also on good terms with late President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), a frequent visitor to and admirer of Japan.

Abe advocated more direct flights between the two countries, promoted Taiwan fruit banned by China, and supported Taipei’s bids for participation in international organizations. He also expressed gratitude for assistance from Taiwan in the wake of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster hitting northeast Japan.
Abe Shinzo
Taiwan-Japan relations
Tsai Ing-wen
Lee Teng-hui

