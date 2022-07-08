Summer a time for low-carbon travel in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The public is invited to learn about Tourism Bureau promoted low-carbon travel programs at the Summer Travel Expo, which is taking place at the Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1 between July 15-18.

A total of 91 itineraries designed for family tours billed as rich in culture are available at the Tourism Bureau booth, organized in collaboration with the Taiwan Tour Bus Association. Individuals who participate in the point collection scheme offered by the Taiwan Trip shuttle service between July 11 and Nov. 30 will be eligible for a raffle.

For those seeking cycling fun, the booth provides information on 16 routes around the country and the 1,300 partner inns where bicycle-friendly services are available.

The booth features quizzes and puzzles that tell stories about travel in Taiwan, according to the Tourism Bureau. Participants completing the tasks will receive souvenirs such as backpacks.

More information about the event can be found on the Facebook page of the Tourism Bureau.