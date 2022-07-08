Asia Pacific blockchain artificial intelligence (AI) Market 2022 | Amazing Deal with 30% DISCOUNT | Size, Key Trends, and Forecast by 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Asia Pacific blockchain artificial intelligence (AI) Research are AI-Blockchain, AlphaNetworks, Bext Holdings Inc., Blackbird.AI, BurstIQ, LLC, CoinGenius, Core Scientific, Inc., Cyware Labs Inc., Fetch.AI, Figure Technologies, Gainfy, NetObjex, Inc., Neurochain Tech, Stowk Inc, Verisart, Inc., WealthBlock.AI, LLC, and other key market players.

Asia Pacific blockchain artificial intelligence (AI) market will grow by 31.1% annually with a total addressable market cap of $3,650.0 million over 2021-2030 driven by the rising development of AI-based blockchain technologies, advancement of cryptocurrency, and growing investments in blockchain AI projects.

Highlighted with 32 tables and 68 figures, this 129-page report Asia Pacific Blockchain AI Market 2020-2030 by Component (Platform & Tools, Services), Technology (ML, NLP, Computer Vision), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-Premises), Application (Logistics, Asset Tracking, BPO, Data Security, Data Sharing, Payment, Smart Contracts), Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific blockchain AI market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global blockchain in banking and finance market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Type, Provider, Application, Sub-vertical, Organization Size, and Region.

Based on Offering

Platform

Services

Based on Type

Public Blockchain

Consortium or Hybrid Blockchain

Private or Permission Blockchain

Based on Provider

Infrastructure and Protocol Providers

Middleware Providers

Application and Solution Providers

Based on Application

Clearance & Settlement Systems

Trade Finance

Identity Management & Fraud Detection

e-KYC

Smart Contracts

Regulatory Reporting & Compliance

Other Applications

Based on Sub-vertical

Inter-bank Transfers

Cross-border Transfers & Remittances

Retail and P2P Payments

Corporate Payments

Other Sub-verticals

Based on Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Blockchain Type, Application, and Sub-vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

