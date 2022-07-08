Agricultural Equipment Market Trends 2022 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Agricultural Equipment Market Research are AGCO Corporation, Alamo Group Incorporated, Amazonen-Werke H. Dreyer GmbH & Company KG, ARGO SpA, Bucher Industries AG, Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Company Limited, China National Machinery Industry Corporation, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Company, Escorts Ltd., Iseki & Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (JCB), Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Same Deutz-Fahr Group S.p.A. (SDF), Valmont Industries, Inc., Yanmar Co. Ltd., Zetor Tractors A.S., and other key market players.
The Global agricultural equipment market size valued at USD 140.01 billion in 2021 and expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.02% during the forecast period, 20222030.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
The primary factors are shifting agricultural activities from manual or animal-based to automated, which is expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.
By Product
Tractors
Harvesters
Planting Equipment
Irrigation & Crop Processing
Spraying Equipment
Hay & Forage Equipment
Others
By Engine Capacity
22 HP
1 to 100 HP
100 to 200 HP
201 to 300 HP
301 to 400 HP
Above 400 HP
By Crop
Grains
Oil Seeds
Fruit & Vegetables
Others
By Application
Post-harvest & Agro Processing
Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation
Plant Protection
Sowing & Planting
Harvesting & Threshing
Weed Cultivation
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2020
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global Agricultural Equipment Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
