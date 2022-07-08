Ecotourism Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Global Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook till 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Ecotourism Market Research are Aracari Travels, Frosch International Travel, Adventure Alternative Ltd., Undiscovered Mountains Ltd, Steppas Discovery, Small World Journeys, Rickshaw Travel Group, Intrepid Group, Expedia Group, JTB Americas Group and other key market players.

The global ecotourism market size was valued at USD 190.2 Billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 398.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.

Growing environmental awareness and increasing interest of travelers in ethnobotany, tropical ecology, archaeology of ancient civilization, and primate ecology across the globe positively impact the ecotourism market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Traveler Type

Solo

Group

By Age Group

Generation X

Generation Y

Generation Z

By Sales Channel

Travel Agents

Direct

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2020

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

