Lobby Track Software: The ease of tracking visitors!

Lobby track software enhances workplace security and safety, professionally greets visitors, and gathers vital data to advance the company. This virtual receptionist system offers enterprises the need to satisfy their reception demands, ensure workspace security, and enhance the client experience, with a number of advantages over the conventional, manual check-in approach. It is hardly surprising that businesses looking to increase efficiency and streamline operational procedures are using it more frequently.

Lobby Tracking Software: What is it?

A visitor monitoring system is known as “lobby tracking software.” In addition, it collaborates with tools designed expressly to uphold the visitor management regulations of the company. This electronic sign-in system offers a quick and effective reception for a positive customer experience while automating the managing, tracking, and reporting of everyone who enters your workspace.

This reception software offers a variety of other advantages the company may take advantage of while it welcomes, logs, monitors, and guides visitors’ activity within your commercial space.

How does lobby track software eases visitor tracking?

Software for lobby visitors is widely available. They gather important data, check guests in, and let the host staff know when a visitor has arrived, but they also have unique features and functions. Therefore, a guest sign-in app should have the following qualities before the company considers using it:

Leisurely to use:

A company needs guest registration software that everyone can use because not everyone joining the business organization is tech-savvy. Select a lobby track software that makes it simple, quick, and straightforward for even first-time guests to complete the sign-in process.

Alert notifications match each employee’s choices:

Different alert notification preferences exist among employees. For reception notifications, some people prefer phone calls, while others prefer SMS, emails, or business instant messaging platforms like Teams, Slack, or Google Chat. The company should select software that offers numerous options and unlimited text messages to inform each employee of their visitor’s arrival because the company wants to contact all their employees on their smartphones.

Preregistration and Repeat Visitor Recognition

The visitor check-in procedure should be as quick and simple as feasible. Look for a visitor tracking system in the lobby that enables people to register anticipated visitors before arriving. In order to detect recurring visitors and speed up the check-in process once they enter the office, the system should be able to save their information after they arrive. QR codes typically help to establish a special code for individuals. This implies that they won’t have to start over each time they visit the workplace.

Capturing Guest Photo:

Select a lobby visitor management system that records visitor photos in the cloud-based visitor logbook during check-in. These pictures come in helpful for identifying and welcoming guests or if someone tries to enter the company’s premises using fake identification.

Visitor Badges:

All the staff will benefit from being able to quickly identify visitors, their hosts, and the time of their check-in by having the guests’ images printed on the visitor badges that go with them. This promotes the security and safety of the workplace.

Temperature Screening and Contactless Visitor Check-In

People want to keep COVID-19 and other infections out of the workplace in order to safeguard the staff, customers, and visitors. People may greatly aid in doing that by selecting lobby tracking software with Visitor Sign in App capabilities like face mask detection, temperature screening, QR codes, and facial recognition. Additionally, it will help people avoid handling paper papers physically, reduce lines, and bar visitors or employees who don’t adhere to the workplace safety standards from entering.

Appointment scheduling system:

The appointment scheduling system helps guests and hosts have the option to register, book both solo and group visits, and sign-in in a variety of languages. In addition, it sends pre-registered visitors a visit confirmation email including visit information, such as directions and sign-in instructions.

Access Control

Let’s say people wish to stop contractors or guests from venturing into prohibited zones without engaging additional staff to accompany them. If so, they want to search for lobby management software that includes an access control option. As a result, even when they are not in the office, they may sign in visitors and restrict access to only certain portions of the workspace.

ID Scanning and Watchlist Features:

By precisely recording visitor information from an ID card provided by the government, the ID scanning features make visitor verification and identification simple. The watchlist enhances threat visibility and protection. Additionally, it enables people to make a special monitoring list for particular visitors and share their information with law enforcement organizations like the FBI or Interpol.