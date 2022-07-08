Alexa
Taiwan exhibition about ghosts goes viral

Immersive show intended to promote a film about famed Minxiong Ghost House

  111
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/08 18:33
An immersive exhibition featuring "Minxiong Haunted House" goes viral in Taipei. (Facebook, Minxiong Haunted House image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An immersive exhibition at the National Taiwan Science Education Center featuring stories about Minxiong Ghost House has become an online sensation in Taipei.

Inspired by the nation's scariest ghost house, in Chiayi County, the exhibition was launched to promote a film it inspired, “Minxiong Haunted House,” which is set to premiere on July 29.

More than NT$10 million (US$300,000) was spent on the exhibition, say the film's producers. It features augmented reality, projections, and other technologies.

The exhibition is divided into two sections: "The Forbidden Abyss" and "Crossing the Underworld." Inside the venue, visitors go on a quest to find out what is hidden in the old well by following the breadcrumbs.

After opening on June 25, there have been full houses at the show. Netizens have posted videos showing people screaming that have gone viral.

Minxiong Ghost House, aka "Liu’s Mansion," was built by local businessman Liu Rongyu (劉溶裕) in 1929. Since the family abandoned the house after World War II ended in 1945, it was turned into a local attraction and the inspiration for many horror TV series.


Crowds on July 2 outside the exhibition. (Facebook, Minxiong Haunted House video)


Sneak peek of the "Minxiong Haunted House" exhibition. (Facebook, Minxiong Haunted House video)


Trailer of the "Minxiong Haunted House." (YouTube video)
