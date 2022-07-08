Videos show moment gunman fired on Abe

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Videos have surfaced on social media showing the moment a gunman allegedly attempted to assassinate Japan’s former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

While delivering a campaign speech at around 11:30 a.m. on Friday (July 8) for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate in Nara, the assailant fired a handmade gun twice, striking Abe on the right side of his neck and left chest, reported the New York Times. Abe, 67, fell to the ground following the second shot, entered a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, and was rushed to a prefectural hospital.

Immediately after the shooting, security personnel tackled the gunman to the ground. The suspect has since been identified to be a 41-year-old resident of Nara named Yamagami Tetsuya, according to NHK.

Abe is currently listed in critical condition. The weapon allegedly used by the suspect appears to resemble a sawn-off shotgun and is thought to be homemade.

Videos from numerous angles of the assassination attempt have begun to surface on Twitter. In the videos, Abe can be seen delivering a speech when a loud blast can be heard coming from his rear.

Initially, Abe continues to stand in place, but after a second volley is fired he can be seen crouching down, possibly in response to being struck by a round from the firearm. Due to the large number of spectators at the scene, there are several videos showing different angles of the shooting.

One video appears to show Tetsuya holding the weapon in his hand as he fires at Abe. Footage also shows security guards tackling Tetsuya and disarming him after the shooting. The weapon appeared to be wrapped in black tape.

There is also a video showing Tetsuya standing to the right, behind Abe, just before the shooting took place.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in the chest while he was making a stump speech on a street in the city of Nara on July 8. He was unconscious when he was rushed to a hospital and was bleeding from the chest.



Offender, 41-year-old Japanese national Tetsue Yamagami, served in the Navy.

