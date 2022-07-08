Taiwan president expresses shock at shooting of Japan ex-PM Abe

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressed her shock and condemnation Friday (July 8) over the shooting of former Japan Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, describing him as a good friend and a staunch supporter of Taiwan.

Abe, 67, was shot from behind as he was delivering a campaign speech in Nara just two days before upper house elections. His condition was described as critical, while a man in his 40s was arrested as a suspect in the shooting.

Tsai said on her Facebook page she strongly condemned violent and illegal acts, expressing her shock at the news. The president hoped Abe would soon be “out of danger.” The former Japanese leader had not only been a good personal friend, but had also spoken out in Taiwan’s favor on numerous occasions, Tsai said.

She also told the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and Taiwan’s envoy in Tokyo, former Premier Frank Hsieh (謝長廷), to relay the country’s concern to the Japanese government and to Abe’s family, CNA reported.

MOFA said it was maintaining close contact with the Japanese government to receive information about the latest developments. Taiwan’s top leaders, from the president to the foreign minister, had all expressed their concern for Abe, according to MOFA.