Taiwan reports 30,314 local COVID cases, 4 million total infections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 30,314 local COVID cases on Friday (July 8), a 3.3% decrease from the previous day.

CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) also confirmed 163 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 4,026,067. The 131 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 7,459.

Local cases

The local cases include 14,000 males, 16,295 females, and 19 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 131 deaths announced on Friday include 72 males and 59 females ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 127 had a history of chronic disease, and 82 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 11 to July 5 and dates of death from May 14 to July 5.

Imported cases

The 163 imported cases include 91 males, 71 females, and one case under investigation ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s. Between June 30 and July 7, four each arrived from the U.S., Vietnam, and India, three each from Thailand and France; two each from South Korea and Canada, and one each from the U.K., Poland, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland. The countries of origin of 135 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 13,823,035 COVID tests, with 9,793,255 coming back negative. Of the 4,026,067 confirmed cases, 15,441 were imported, 4,010,572 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 7,459 individuals have succumbed to the disease.