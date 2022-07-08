Global Cloud Robotics Market Strong Extension In Revenue Continues | Tend.ai, Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Key Companies Covered in the Global Cloud Robotics Market Research are ABB Group, CloudMinds, FANUC Corporation, Google Inc., HotBlack Robotics Srl, IBM Corporation, iRobot Corp., KUKA AG, Matrix Industrial Automation, Microsoft Corporation, Ortelio Ltd, Rapyuta Robotics Co., Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp., Tend.ai, Yaskawa Electric Corporation and other key market players.

Global cloud robotics market will reach $40.29 billion by 2030, growing by 26.5% annually over 2020-2030considering the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The market is driven by proliferation of the cloud technology, broad spectrum use of wireless technologies, the cost-effectiveness and enhanced process efficiency of cloud robotics, and the increase in the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Highlighted with 45 tables and 123 figures, this 190-page report Europe Cloud Robotics Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Robot Type (Stationary, Wheeled, Legged), Implementation Module (Peer, Proxy, Clone), Connectivity Technology (Cellular, BLE, WiFi/WiMAX, RF, Infrared), Deployment Mode (Public, Private, Hybrid), Business Model (PaaS, IaaS, SaaS), Application (Industrial, Commercial, Personal, Government), and Country:

Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe cloud robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe cloud robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Robot Type, Implementation Module, Connectivity Technology, Deployment Mode, Business Model, Application, and Country.

Based on Component

Hardware

o Robot Devices

o Robot Components

Software

o Robotics Application Software

o Software for Integrated Virtual Robots

o Software for Cloud Data Storage and Analytics

Services

o Deployment and Integration

o Connectivity Management

o Strategic Consulting

o Training and Support

Based on Robot Type

Stationary Robots

o Cartesian/Gantry Robots

o Cylindrical Robots

o Spherical Robots

o SCARA Robots

o Articulated Robots

o Parallel Robots

o Other Stationary Robots

Wheeled Robots

o Single Wheel Robots

o Two Wheeled Robots

o Three Wheeled Robots

o Four Wheeled Robots

o Six Wheeled Robots

o Tracked Robots

Legged Robots

o One Leg Robots

o Bipedal/Humanoid Robots

o Tripedal Robots

o Quadrupedal Robots

o Hexapod Robots

o Many Legs Robots

Flying Robots

Swimming Robots

Robotic Balls

Swarm Robots

Modular Robots

Micro Robots

Nano Robots

Soft/Elastic Robots

Snake Robots

Crawler Robots

Hybrid Robots

Other Robot Types

Based on Implementation Module

Peer-based Cloud Robotics

Proxy-based Cloud Robotics

Clone-based Cloud Robotics

Based on Connectivity Technology

Cellular

o 3G

o 4G

o 5G

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

WiFi/WiMAX

Radio Frequency (RF)

Infrared

Based on Deployment Mode

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Based on Business Model

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Based on Application

Industrial Use

o Manufacturing

o Automotive

o Transportation & Logistics

o Other Industrial Sectors

Commercial & Professional Use

o Healthcare and Medical

o Agriculture

o Retail and Consumer Service

o Travel and Tourism

o Home and Construction

o Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

o Other Commercial Sectors

Personal & Consumer Use

o Entertainment

o Education

o Personal Healthcare

o Home Appliances

o Cleaning

o Other Personal Sectors

Government and Military Use

o National Defense

o Homeland Security

o Space Management

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Component, Business Model, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders

The Market Research allows the investors to understand the market size, dynamics, risks, and opportunities in the industry.

The market research report provides market sizing and forecast over major currencies – USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, and CHF.

This Market Research Report helps to forecast the revenues and analyze the market trends based on region, product type, and end-use.

The Market analysis of the market share of the can prove beneficial in terms of profit to the industry’s participants and stakeholders.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Market? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology?

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments? Who Are the Global Key Players in This Market?

What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Status of Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Market?

What Is Current Market Status of market Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise?

What’s Market Analysis of Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Market Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share Report, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

