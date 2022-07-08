Global Construction & Demolition Robots Market Analysis, Technical Study And Business Opportunities To 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Global Construction & Demolition Robots Market Research are Advanced Construction Robotics, Apis Cor, Autonomous Solutions, Inc., Brokk AB, Conjet AB, Construction Robotics, LLC, Cyberdyne, Inc., Ekso Bionics, Fastbrick Robotics Limited, Fujita Corporation, Husqvarna Group, Komatsu Limited, Lifco AB, MX3D, nLink AS, Sarcos Corporation, TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH, Yingchuang Building Technique Co., U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX) and other key market players.

Global construction & demolition robots market will reach $357.1 million by 2027, growing by 11.1% annually over 2020-2027(revised from pre-COVID forecast of 12.09%) owing to the rising urbanization and construction industry, increasing adoption of automation and robotics, and technological advancements. The annual shipment of construction & demolition robots is anticipated to grow at a 2020-2027 CAGR of 13.2%.

Highlighted with 97 tables and 76 figures, this 181-page report Global Construction & Demolition Robots Market 2017-2027 by Product Type (Traditional Robots, Robotic ARMs, Exoskeletons), Automation Degree (Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous), Robot Function (Demolition, Bricklaying, Concrete Structural Erection, 3D Printing, Others), Application (Public Infrastructure, Commercial and Residential Buildings, Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition, Others), and Region:

Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific construction & demolition robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific construction & demolition robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Automation Degree, Robot Function, Application, and Country.

Based on Product Type

Traditional Robots

Robotic ARMs

Exoskeletons

Based on Automation Degree

Semi-Autonomous Robots

Fully Autonomous Robots

Based on Robot Function

Demolition Robots

Bricklaying Robots

Concrete Structural Erection Robots

3D Printing Robots

Other Functions

Based on Application

Commercial and Residential Buildings

Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition

Other Applications

Geographically

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of key national markets by Product Type, Automation Degree, and Robot Function over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

