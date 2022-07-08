Immune Health Products Market 2022 | Industry Demand, Top Manufacturers Data, Future Innovation Sales, Potential of Industry Till 2027

According to the study undertaken by Astute Analytica the Global Immune Health Products Market was valued at US$ 16,955.1 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach US$ 28,996.3 Million by 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.4% during forecast period 2022-2027. The global immune health products market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic illness and rise in number of online shopping, internet penetration has led to growth in demand for immune products. Immunity boosting food products are also referred as immunity boosters, which are used to strengthen people’s bodily immune systems.

A healthy immune system protects the body by forming a barrier that prevents invaders or antigens from entering the body. If one slips through the barrier, the immune system produces white blood cells and other chemicals and proteins that target and destroy these foreign substances. Moreover, as individuals become more interested in personal fitness, there is a greater demand for immune-boosting products that include vitamins, herbal extracts, probiotics and other ingredients.

The global immune health products market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic disease such as diabetes, cancer and heart disease and rise in number of online shopping and penetration of internet has led to growth in demand for immune products. Also, there are major players across the globe who are focusing on the various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisition, collaborations, advancements in products, expansion of plants and development of products among others which is boosting the market growth in the coming years. However, rise in number of counterfeit drugs due to lack of knowledge, consumer purchase counterfeit drugs on internet. Therefore, this rise in number of counterfeit drugs inhibit the immune health products market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Plant based segment is estimated to have the highest market share in 2021

Based on source, the immune health products market is segmented into plant based, animal based and microorganism based. The plant-based segment is estimated to have the highest market share in 2021 primarily due to rise in demand for plant-based roots and tubers immune health products in the market. While, the microorganism based immune health products segment is expected to project the CAGR of 10.3% in immune health products market during the forecast period.

Semi-processed segment is expected to project the fastest CAGR in the Global Immune Health Products Market

Based on processed type, the immune health products market is classified into raw, semi-processed, processed/packaged and frozen. The processed/packaged segment contributed the major share in the global immune health products market in 2021 owing to increased demand for the proper packaged products with detailed description.

Tablets segment contributed the major share in the Global Immune Health Products Market in 2021

Based on form, the immune health products market is segmented into tablets, powder, liquid and others. Among these, tablets segment dominated the market due to its availability of perfect dosage as there is no requirement for measurement of dosage. The powder segment is expected to project the fastest CAGR of 10.4% in the global immune health products market.

Vitamin segment contributed the major share in the Global Immune Health Products Market in 2021

Based on type, the immune health products market is segmented into vitamins, minerals, probiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, phytonutrients, amino acids and others. As individuals become more interested in personal fitness, there is a greater demand for immune-boosting products that include vitamins, herbal extracts, probiotics and other ingredients. Omega-3 Fatty Acids segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

Metabolism segment is expected to project the highest CAGR in the Global Immune Health Products Market during the forecast period

Based on function, the immune health products market is segmented into fitness, anti-inflammatory, digestion, metabolism, disease prevention, personal protection and others. The fitness segment contributed the major share in the global immune health products market in 2021 due to rising interest for fitness among people.

Online Stores segment holds the highest share and is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the immune health products market is segmented into medical stores, convenience stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, online stores and others. The online stores segment contributed the major share in the global immune health products market in 2021 and is expected to project the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. This is growing due to the rising internet penetration and progressions in the e-commerce shopping sites.

North America is the dominating region in the Global Immune Health Products Market

North America is the dominating region in the global immune health products market owing to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes, coupled with growing awareness about self-wellness and health. Whereas, Asia Pacific immune health products market is growing at a fastest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. As China is the central hub for business across industries, as well as one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players in the global immune health products market are Bayer AG, Herbalife Nutrition, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Glanbia, Plc, Amway Corp, Add Veda, Banyan Botanicals, GNC Holdings, Herbalife Nutrition, Nature’s Way and Source naturals among others.

Global Immune Health Products Market is highly competitive in order to increase their presence in the marketplace. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as product development and collaboration in order to have a grip in the stabilized global market scenarios. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

Segmentation Overview:

Global Immune Health Products Market is segmented based on source, processed state, form, type, function, distribution channel and region. The industry trends in global immune health products market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the marketplace.

Following are the different segments of the Global Immune Health Products Market.

By Source segment of the Global Immune Health Products Market is sub-segmented into:

Plant based

Fruits

Vegetables

Herbs

Grains and seeds

Roots & Tubers

Ginger

Turmeric

Beetroot

Garlic

Animal Based

White meat

Red meat

Fish & Crustaceans

Others

Microorganism based

Kefir

Yogurt

Fermented Vegetables

Sauerkraut

Tempeh

Kombucha Tea

Kimchi

Miso

By Processed State segment of the Global Immune Health Products Market is sub-segmented into:

Raw

Semi-processed

Processed/Packaged

Frozen

By Form segment of the Global Immune Health Products Market is sub-segmented into:

Tablets

Powder

Liquid

Others

By Type segment of the Global Immune Health Products Market is sub-segmented into:

Vitamins

Minerals

Probiotics

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Phytonutrients

Amino Acids

Others

By Function segment of the Global Immune Health Products Market is sub-segmented into:

Fitness

Anti-inflammatory

Digestion

Metabolism

Disease prevention

Personal protection

Others

By Distribution Channel segment of the Global Immune Health Products Market is sub-segmented into:

Medical Stores

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

By Region segment of the Global Immune Health Products Market is sub-segmented into:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South East Asia

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

