Asia Pacific Big Data Security Market Is Active Addressing, Says Research | IBM Corporation, Mcafee LLC, Micro

Key Companies Covered in the Asia Pacific Big Data Security Market Research are Amazon Web Services, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Dell Technologies, FireEye Inc., Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Mcafee LLC, Micro Focus, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Talend, Thales Group (Gemalto NV) and other key market players.

Asia Pacific big data security market will grow by 20.0% annually with a total addressable market cap of $110.7 billion over 2021-2030owing to the rapid growth in the volume of business data, increasing demand for high-security solutions due to rising cyber-attack & data breaches, advancements of IoT and intelligence devices, and evolving regulatory landscapes.

Highlighted with 35 tables and 62 figures, this 121-page report Asia Pacific Big Data Security Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Solution, Services), Technology (SIEM, IAM, IDPS, UTM, Others), Data Type (Data-at-Rest, Data-at-Use, Data-in-Transit), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-based), Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Country:

Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on comprehensive research of the entire North American big data security market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America big data security market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Technology, Data Type, Deployment, Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Country.

Based on Offering

Solution & Software

o Data Security Analytics

o Data Encryption, Tokenization and Masking

o Data Authorization and Access

o Data Discovery and Classification

o Data Auditing and Monitoring

o Data Governance and Compliance

o Data Backup and Recovery

Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Based on Technology

Security Information & Event Management (SIEM)

Identity & Access Management (IAM)

Intrusion Detection/Prevention System (IDPS)

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Other Technologies

Based on Data Type

Data-at-Rest

Data-at-Use

Data-in-Transit

Based on Deployment

On-premises Solution and Service

Cloud-based Solution and Service

Based on Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Retail and e-Commerce

Healthcare and Social Assistance

Government and Defense

Other Industry Verticals

Based on Organization Size,

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Geographically,

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Offering, Technology, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

