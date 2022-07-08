North America Blockchain in Banking and Finance Market 2022 | Scope Of Current And Future Industry 2030

Key Companies Covered in the North America Blockchain in Banking and Finance Market Research are Accubits technologies, Clearmatics, Fujitsu, IBM Corporation, JP Morgan, Microsoft Corporation, Primechain Technologies, R3, Ripple, Signzy and other key market players.

North America blockchain in banking and finance market is expected to grow by 60.4% annually in the forecast period and reach $32.85 billion by 2030driven by the increasing need for faster and cheaper cross-border payment systems, higher compatibility with the financial services industry ecosystem, and growing demand for complete security mechanisms.

Highlighted with 23 tables and 50 figures, this 99-page report North America Blockchain in Banking and Finance Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Platform, Services), Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), Provider (Infrastructure, Middleware, Application), Application, Sub-vertical, Organization Size, and Country:

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America blockchain in banking and finance market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Type, Provider, Application, Sub-vertical, Organization Size, and Country.

Based on Offering

Platform

Services

Based on Type

Public Blockchain

Consortium or Hybrid Blockchain

Private or Permission Blockchain

Based on Provider

Infrastructure and Protocol Providers

Middleware Providers

Application and Solution Providers

Based on Application

Clearance & Settlement Systems

Trade Finance

Identity Management & Fraud Detection

e-KYC

Smart Contracts

Regulatory Reporting & Compliance

Other Applications

Based on Sub-vertical

Inter-bank Transfers

Cross-border Transfers & Remittances

Retail and P2P Payments

Corporate Payments

Other Sub-verticals

Based on Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Blockchain Type, Application, and Sub-vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders

The Market Research allows the investors to understand the market size, dynamics, risks, and opportunities in the industry.

The market research report provides market sizing and forecast over major currencies – USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, and CHF.

This Market Research Report helps to forecast the revenues and analyze the market trends based on region, product type, and end-use.

The Market analysis of the market share of the can prove beneficial in terms of profit to the industry’s participants and stakeholders.

