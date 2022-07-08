Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Top Players – Signify Holding (Philips Lighting N.V.), Innovative Lighting (Genisys)

Quadintel published a new report on the Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Power over ethernet Lighting Market to reach USD 1.20 billion by 2027.Global Power over ethernet Lighting Market is valued at approximately USD 186.1 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30.6 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Lighting accounts for about 5% of the average household’s energy budget. Switching to energy-efficient lighting is one of the fastest ways to cut the energy bills. LEDs are highly effective, dependable, and have a longer life span, so their use in both indoor and outdoor settings is expected to increase. As compared to incandescent lamps, these lights are more cost-effective, providing about 50,000 hours of lighting for a small amount of electricity.

They are also a good substitute for incandescent lights because of their low operating costs and lower heat losses. Consumer demand has also been boosted by technological advances, a transition from traditional to green lighting, and improved energy-efficiency standards. Moreover, according to International Energy Agency, In 2019, LED sales hit a key milestone, with over 10 billion units sold across all light sources (bulbs, tubes, modules), as well as luminaires. LED adoption is accelerating in both home and business settings, with LED sales now surpassing those of fluorescent lamps. LED costs are continuing to fall, thus sales are on track with the SDS, while continued significant growth is required for LEDs to account for more than 90% of sales by 2030. However, high installation and PoE accessories cost may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Power over ethernet Lighting Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share as connected lighting systems are rapidly being embraced in a variety of applications, particularly in smart workplaces and workspaces. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the availability of low-cost land for manufacturing facilities and new commercial space construction, the presence of many lighting manufacturers, and the continued rise in commercial and industrial buildings as well as smart offices.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Major market player included in this report are:

Signify Holding (Philips Lighting N.V.)

Innovative Lighting (Genisys)

Hubbell Incorporated

Deco Lighting

Ideal Industries (Cree)

Herbert Waldmann Gmbh & Co. Kg (Waldmann Lighting)

H.E. Williams Company

Allnet Gmbh

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.

North American Manufacturing Enterprises (Name) Energy Group (Mht Lighting)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software and services

By Wattage:

Up to 25 Watt

Above 25 Watt

By Applications:

Commercial

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018-19

Base year – 2019-2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Power over ethernet Lighting Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

