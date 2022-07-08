Newborn Screening Market To Show Incredible Growth By 2030 | Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Masimo

Quadintel published a new report on the Newborn Screening Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Newborn Screening Market to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2027.Global Newborn Screening Market is valued at approximately USD 0.8 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.3 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

In recent years, the prevalence of fetal diseases has increased, leading healthcare providers to raise awareness and promote the need for innovative screening tools. The most common newborn defects are hearing, metabolic, and hormonal disorders, as well as critical congenital heart disease, all of which are treatable if detected early.

According to the US CDC, the prevalence of newborn diseases in the United States was 34 per 10,000 live births between 2015 and 2017. Per year, about 12,900 babies are predicted to be diagnosed with a condition. Hearing deficiency (16.5 per 10,000), congenital hypothyroidism (6.0 per 10,000), sickle-cell disease (4.9 per 10,000), and cystic fibrosis are some other common diseases, according to the same source (1.8 per 10,000). Similarly, congenital heart disease affects 9 out of every 1,000 children, overall 200,000 children a year, according to the Indian Pediatric Academy. Due to their high birth rates and rising disposable income, India, China, and Brazil provide major opportunities to players. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund, India has 25 million births per year, accounting for almost one-fifth of all births worldwide. Because of the high birth rate and the provision of newborn screening in public hospitals, market products and consumables are in high demand. However, the availability of refurbished products may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the Global Newborn Screening Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to availability of newborn screening programs, favorable reimbursement policies, and a strong market player presence in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to increasing screening rate, and rising awareness regarding early diagnosis across APAC.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

GE Healthcare

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic Inc.

Natus Medical Incorporated

PerkinElmer Inc.

Trivitron Healthcare

ZenTech SA

Waters Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Pulse Oximetry

Enzyme Based Assays

DNA Assays

Other Technologies

By Test Type:

Dried Blood Spot

Hearing Screening

Critical Congenital Heart Defect (CCHD)

Other Test Types

By End user:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018-19

Base year – 2019-2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Newborn Screening Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

