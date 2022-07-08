Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market To Witness Huge Gains Over 2022-2030 | Ancalima Lifesciences, Proactiv, Neutrogena, L’oreal

Quadintel published a new report on the Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Anti acne cosmetics Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2030.Global Anti acne cosmetics Market is valued approximately at USD $$ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Acne is a common skin disease that results in lesions known as pimples or zits. Acne vulgaris is the most frequent form of skin issue in teenagers. Anti-acne cosmetics help in the clearing of whiteheads, pimples, and other types of infection. The negative social stigma associated to acne and the increasing use, particularly in emerging economies, of cosmetics by men and women are the key factors that drive market growth.

Acne in teens is the most frequent skin disease. More than 95% of boys and over 85% of girls are affected by acne, according to a paper published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology. Over 40% of them have moderate-to-severe acne and almost 50% still have acne through maturity. This skin disease is thus expected to have a high prevalence for fuel expansion on the market. In addition, increasing Internet penetration, an expanding number of e-commerce platforms that sell these products and increased urbanization have been expected to increase public awareness, especially in emerging economies. All these factors will contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, for instance, L’Or?(C)al plans to expand its operations in India and improve its array of cut and make-up to fulfil the growing demand of the country for cosmetics products. However, Growing importance of acne therapeutics, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Geographically, North America is dominating the Anti-Acne Cosmetic Market owing to high possibility of experiencing anxiety, depression, low confidence, low quality of life, and dejection. Furthermore, developing internet usage, a rise in e-commerce sites selling anti acne products is expected to enhance the awareness among the primary consumers base. Also, the high mental burden related acne, mainly on ladies, is expected to be the major driver for the development of the market in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd

Proactiv

Neutrogena

L’oreal

DoctorLi

Clinique.

Vichy

LaRochPosay

Mentholatum

Kose

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Mask

Creams & Lotions

Cleansers & Toners

Others

By End Use:

Men

Women

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Anti acne cosmetics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

