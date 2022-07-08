Interactive Whiteboard IWB Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 | Now offering 30% discount

Competitors in the Market, Hitachi, Horizon Display Inc., LG Electronics, Microsoft Corporation, Planar Systems (Leyard Optoelectronic), Ricoh, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., Viewsonic Corporation, Other Prominent Players

The global interactive whiteboard IWB market size was US$ 4.3 billion in 2021. The global interactive whiteboard IWB market is forecast to grow to US$ 6.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An interactive whiteboard (IWB) is majorly an interactive display board. It is a touch screen linked to a computer. The screen enables users to write & move images with the use of a pen or with fingers.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global interactive whiteboard (IWB) market is forecast to grow significantly, owing to the rising trend of virtual classrooms & e-learning courses. Furthermore, growing initiatives by governments to offer digital education to students will benefit the global market.

Rising digitalization across all industrial verticals, including healthcare, automotive, etc., is upsurging the adoption of electronics products. As a result, it will benefit the global interactive whiteboard IWB market.

Smart & connected devices with high-speed internet availability are getting significant traction due to their ease of use. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global interactive whiteboard IWB market.

Growing technological advancements in interactive whiteboard IWB will propel the global interactive whiteboard IWB market forward. For instance, Samsung Electronics unveiled its new interactive digital display, a Samsung Flip, in 2018. In the same year, ViewSonic Corporation introduced its ViewBoard S IFP2710 interactive display solution for classrooms. This solution allows teachers to have access to the lesson plans on the cloud. Thus, more such advancements will escalate the growth of the global interactive whiteboard IWB market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a large impact on the education sector. Institutions had to close their doors to abide by the government rules, which lasted for more than 2 years in various countries. Furthermore, electronics manufacturing hubs also witnessed a significant drop in terms of revenue. As a result, it negatively affected the global interactive whiteboard IWB market. Moreover, China was the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since most electronic components, such as sensors, ICs, and other semiconductor devices, are imported from China, the global electronics industry witnessed significant disruptions.

On the contrary, the term ‘digital education’ emerged significantly during the pandemic, which has been opportunistic for the global interactive whiteboard IWB market.

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, the Asia-Pacific interactive whiteboard IWB market is forecast to emerge as the largest market due to the early adoption of new technologies, such as touch screen displays, interactive tables, etc.

Furthermore, the presence of prominent industry players, such as Hitachi, LG Electronics, etc., will contribute to the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

By Offering Outlook

Hardware

Software

By Form Factor Outlook

Fixed

Front Projection

Less than 50 Inch

50 Inch to 70 Inch

71 Inch to 90 inch

Greater than 90 Inch

Rear Projection

Less than 50 Inch

50 Inch to 70 Inch

71 Inch to 90 inch

Greater than 90 Inch

Portable

Front Projection

Less than 50

50 to 70

71 to 90

Greater than 90

Rear Projection

Less than 50

50 to 70

71 to 90

Greater than 90

By Screen Size Outlook

Less than 50 Inch

50 Inch to 70 Inch

71 Inch to 90 inch

Greater than 90 Inch

By Technology Outlook

Infrared

Resistive

Capacitive

Electromagnetic

Others

By End-Users Outlook

Education

Healthcare

Retail

Corporate

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

