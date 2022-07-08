Interactive Whiteboard IWB Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 | Now offering 30% discount

Competitors in the Market, Hitachi, Horizon Display Inc., LG Electronics, Microsoft Corporation, Planar Systems (Leyard Optoelectronic), Ricoh, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., Viewsonic Corporation, Other Prominent Players
The global interactive whiteboard IWB market size was US$ 4.3 billion in 2021. The global interactive whiteboard IWB market is forecast to grow to US$ 6.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
An interactive whiteboard (IWB) is majorly an interactive display board. It is a touch screen linked to a computer. The screen enables users to write & move images with the use of a pen or with fingers.
Factors Influencing the Market
The global interactive whiteboard (IWB) market is forecast to grow significantly, owing to the rising trend of virtual classrooms & e-learning courses. Furthermore, growing initiatives by governments to offer digital education to students will benefit the global market.
Rising digitalization across all industrial verticals, including healthcare, automotive, etc., is upsurging the adoption of electronics products. As a result, it will benefit the global interactive whiteboard IWB market.
Smart & connected devices with high-speed internet availability are getting significant traction due to their ease of use. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global interactive whiteboard IWB market.
Growing technological advancements in interactive whiteboard IWB will propel the global interactive whiteboard IWB market forward. For instance, Samsung Electronics unveiled its new interactive digital display, a Samsung Flip, in 2018. In the same year, ViewSonic Corporation introduced its ViewBoard S IFP2710 interactive display solution for classrooms. This solution allows teachers to have access to the lesson plans on the cloud. Thus, more such advancements will escalate the growth of the global interactive whiteboard IWB market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a large impact on the education sector. Institutions had to close their doors to abide by the government rules, which lasted for more than 2 years in various countries. Furthermore, electronics manufacturing hubs also witnessed a significant drop in terms of revenue. As a result, it negatively affected the global interactive whiteboard IWB market. Moreover, China was the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since most electronic components, such as sensors, ICs, and other semiconductor devices, are imported from China, the global electronics industry witnessed significant disruptions.
On the contrary, the term ‘digital education’ emerged significantly during the pandemic, which has been opportunistic for the global interactive whiteboard IWB market.
Regional Analysis
Based on Region, the Asia-Pacific interactive whiteboard IWB market is forecast to emerge as the largest market due to the early adoption of new technologies, such as touch screen displays, interactive tables, etc.
Furthermore, the presence of prominent industry players, such as Hitachi, LG Electronics, etc., will contribute to the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
By Offering Outlook
Hardware
Software
By Form Factor Outlook
Fixed
Front Projection
Less than 50 Inch
50 Inch to 70 Inch
71 Inch to 90 inch
Greater than 90 Inch
Rear Projection
Less than 50 Inch
50 Inch to 70 Inch
71 Inch to 90 inch
Greater than 90 Inch
Portable
Front Projection
Less than 50
50 to 70
71 to 90
Greater than 90
Rear Projection
Less than 50
50 to 70
71 to 90
Greater than 90
By Screen Size Outlook
Less than 50 Inch
50 Inch to 70 Inch
71 Inch to 90 inch
Greater than 90 Inch
By Technology Outlook
Infrared
Resistive
Capacitive
Electromagnetic
Others
By End-Users Outlook
Education
Healthcare
Retail
Corporate
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
