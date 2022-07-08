Lawn and Garden Consumables Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2022 to 2030 | Now offering 30% discount

Competitors in the Market, Agrium Inc. (Nutrien), BASF SE, Bayer AG, Central Garden & Pet, DLF Seeds A/S, Sakata Seed Corporation, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., The Andersons, Inc., Other Prominent Players

The global lawn and garden consumables market size was US$ 17,147.6 million in 2021. The global lawn and garden consumables market is forecast to grow to US$ 23,966.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing range of commercial and residential projects will benefit the global lawn and garden consumables market. According to data released by the U.S. Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, nearly 1,368,000 privately owned houses projects were completed in May 2021. Furthermore, the growing trend of gardens and lawns in the outdoor spaces will fuel the growth of the market.

Stringent regulations restricting the use of insecticides and pesticides may limit the growth of the market.

The growing popularity of urban green spaces and parks is forecast to contribute to the market growth. Furthermore, governments are also contributing to this trend as they have introduced various schemes to build green spaces and parks based on environmental guidelines. For instance, In India, the government has unveiled nearly 2,538 projects to develop 5,400 acres of green spaces and parks, which will ultimately benefit the lawn and garden consumables market.

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions by industry players will also escalate the growth of the market. For instance, Central Garden & Pet and Profitero, Inc. inked a strategic partnership with the aim to introduce an e-commerce business for all the products of Central Garden & Pet. Such strategies are forecast to push the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the global economy, which ultimately impacted the construction industry. Government projects aiming at the development of green spaces were halted due to the shortage of laborers. Furthermore, difficulties in the supply chain and a sudden decrease in income further declined the demand for decorative plants and flowers throughout the COVID-19 period.

On the contrary, the wake of the pandemic increased gardening activities in households. As a result, it has been beneficial for the global lawn and garden consumables market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific lawn and garden consumables market is forecast to grow as the largest market, owing to the growing range of construction activities and rising demand for lawns and gardens.

Furthermore, growing urbanization and rising demand for lawn and garden consumables from commercial buildings, parks & community gardens, and organic gardening will contribute to the growth of the market. Initiatives by governments have also contributed to the industry growth and are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the near future. All of these factors will drive the Asia-Pacific lawn and garden consumables market forward.

Market Segmentation

The global lawn and garden consumables market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

By Product Type Outlook

Fertilizers

Pesticides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Herbicides

Others

Seeds

Mulch

Others

By Application Outlook

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

