Meat Substitute Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2022-2030 | Get an instant 30% discount

The global meat substitute market size was US$ 5,777.7 million in 2021. The global meat substitute market is forecast to grow to US$ 9,823.6 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Meat contains a high amount of protein, cholesterol, and saturated fats. Thus, the high consumption of meat may result in health problems, such as obesity and atherosclerosis. Meat substitutes, on the other hand, taste similar to meat but are a healthier option than conventional meat. Tofu is a widely used meat substitute.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing rate of obesity cases and associated health problems, such as diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure, heart diseases, etc., will drive the global meat substitute market forward. Furthermore, rising demand for food with high nutritional content and good taste will contribute to the growth of the meat substitute market.

Growing disposable income and the rising health and fitness industry will also boost the growth of the meat substitute market.

The increasing number of launches focusing on plant-based meat, seafood, and dairy substitutes, will fuel the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The food & beverages industry witnessed substantial opportunities to boost its revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market observed a surge in the demand for healthy food options. Online food delivery platforms recorded a substantial hike, which has been beneficial for the meat substitute market.

Furthermore, lockdown restrictions forced people to shop online. The availability of a large variety of meat substitutes online has boosted the growth of the meat substitute market. Furthermore, the pandemic highlighted the demand to look over health and hygiene, which ultimately propelled the meat substitute market forward.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific market for meat substitutes is forecast to grow at a significant growth rate. Tofu and tempeh are considered among the popular traditional foods in China, Japan, and Indonesia. It is one of the crucial ingredients used in the making of Kicap, Bakso Martabak, and other popular foods. As a result, it will boost the growth of the meat substitute market.

Furthermore, the growing inclination of users towards plant-based food will benefit this regional market. The market may also witness lucrative opportunities due to the growing rate of obesity in the region. Furthermore, changing living standards and the rising focus of citizens on health and hygiene will contribute to the growth of the meat substitute market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global meat substitute market segmentation focuses on Product, Source, Category, and Region.

By Product Type Outlook

Tofu-based

Tempeh-based

TVP-based

Seitan-based

Quorn-based

Others

By Source Outlook

Soy-based

Wheat-based

Mycoprotein

Others

By Category Outlook

Frozen

Refrigerated

Shelf Stable

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

