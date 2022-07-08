Global Collagen Market Share 2022 | Trends, Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies

Quadintel published a new report on the Global Collagen Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Collagen Market to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2027. Global Collagen Market is valued approximately USD 5.09 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.70 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Collagen is a protein that is insoluble, stiff, and fibrous, and it gives strength and structure. Collagen is present in extracellular matrix and is released by many cells, primarily connective tissue cells. Collagen supports healing and serves as a foundation for new tissue formation. Rising product penetration in cosmetics, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals is expected to fuel the market growth.

The food and beverage sector is projected to play a significant role in driving up demand for gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen. Increasing demand for collagen in the cosmetic industry can be attributed to its ability to enhance skin elasticity, raise skin hydration, and minimize wrinkles, which can lead to an increase in demand for collagen in the cosmetic industry. According to the article published by MedAlertHelp, in 2019, the worldwide cosmetics industry was worth $532 billion. According to an Organic Trade Association (OTA) study, organic food sales grew by 5.9 percent in 2019 while organic beverage sales surged by 13.5 percent. However, possibility of disease transmission from an animal-based collagen product and availability of alternatives for animal-derived ingredients hinders the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, production of innovative collagen applications for a variety of therapeutic purposes and incorporation of collagen in various medical supplements and products is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Collagen Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the most significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand of health drinks and increasing consumption of gummy confectionery products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as well-established meat processing industry, increasing healthcare sector and research and development in collagen based product market would create lucrative growth prospects for the Collagen market across Asia-Pacific region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Major market player included in this report are:

Gelita Ag

Junc? Gelatines SL

Beyond Biopharma Company, Ltd.

STERLING GELATIN

Collagen Solutions Plc

Rousselot BV

Cologenesis Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Symatese

Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Tessenderlo Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Bovine

Porcine

Poultry

Marine

Others

By Product:

Gelatin

Hydrolyzed Collagen

Native Collagen

Synthetic Collagen

Others

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Collagen Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

