Medical Display Market Projected to Grow at a Steady Pace During 2022-2030 | Now offering 30% discount

The global medical display market size was US$ 2,301.8 million in 2021. The global medical display market is forecast to grow to US$ 4,194.7 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Medical Display helps doctors and surgeons in diagnosing patients accurately. Medical display technologies are considered more convenient than physical films or cathode ray tube displays as it offers clearer image.

Factors Influencing the Market

Image-guided minimally invasive operations are performed in hybrid operating rooms. Hybrid operating rooms are surgical theatres equipped with modern medical imaging systems. The surging demand for efficient neurological surgeries, heart surgeries, endovascular and vascular surgeries, orthopaedic trauma procedures, will fuel the demand for medical display during the forecast period.

Automation is gaining significant impetus across the global healthcare sector. As a result, it will benefit the global medical display market during the study period.

Growing advancements in medical displays, such as 3D technology, open and portable digital mammography, MRIs, and artificial intelligence (AI), are projected to provide lucrative prospects for major players. For instance, EIZO launched 3 Megapixel Color Medical Monitor RadiForce RX360 in 2018.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic emerged as a substantial burden on the healthcare sector. Due to the pandemic, healthcare bodies postponed surgeries, which also affected the medical display market. However, due to this global health emergency, governments started investing highly in the healthcare sector, which will increase the growth prospects of the medical display market during the forecast period. Government regulations and the shutdown, on the other hand, have affected the supply chain for medical devices, particularly medical displays. As a result, the manufacturing and operation of medical displays decreased.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific medical display market is forecast to grow at a substantial growth rate, owing to the economic growth in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India. Furthermore, growing digitalization in the Asia-Pacific healthcare sector will contribute to the growth of the market.

Moreover, improving healthcare infrastructure will also benefit the market. For instance, China had nearly 32,000 hospitals in 2018. Of the total numbers, 12,072 are public. Growing healthcare expenditure and a rise in the geriatric population will escalate the growth of the market even further.

Market Segmentation

The global medical display market segmentation focuses on Device, Panel Size, Resolution, Application, and Region.

By Device

Mobile

Desktop

All-in-one

By Panel Size

Up to-22.9-inch panels

23.0-26.9-inch panels

27.0-41.9-inch panels

Above-42-inch panels

By Resolution

Up to 2MP

2.1 to 4MP

4.1 to 8MP

Above 8MP

By Application

Digital pathology

Multi-modality

Surgical

Radiology

Mammography

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

