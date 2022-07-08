Energy Management System Market 2022 Potential Growth, Size, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Energy Management System Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Energy Management System Market to reach USD 215.75 billion by 2027.Global Energy Management System Market is valued approximately USD 64.60 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.8 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
An energy management system (EMS) is a computer-assisted tool that power system operators use to detect, regulate, and administer energy efficiently. An EMS’s goal is to calculate power generation or demand that minimizes a specific goal, such as voltage profile, electrical failure, or environmental impact. Several organizations are grappling with the issue of lowering energy consumption. Energy management systems are projected to be more widely adopted in the mechanization of production as pressure to embrace sustainable energy solutions grows.
Furthermore, energy management solutions assist businesses in reducing operational expenses and greenhouse gas emissions, which is projected to encourage investors to invest in energy management solutions, resulting in market growth. Microsoft Corporation of France, for example, has invested in Schneider Electric’s energy management technology to enhance its surveillance efficiency while lowering its carbon emissions. Furthermore, the use of energy security solutions has resulted in a 30 percent reduction in power use. The rising demand for EMS solutions has been fueled by the rapid rise of well-organized commercial and healthcare sectors. Furthermore, due to the quick introduction of novel products such as multi-network SCADA integration and other similar technologies, investments in these sectors are likely to expand. However, commuting needs have decreased as a result of remote working trends, resulting in lower carbon emissions. According to study published in April 2020, global CO2 emissions are expected to decrease by 2.6 gigatonnes, or 8%, in 2020. As a result, the adoption of EMS has been slowed due to lower community environmental consequences. As a result, the market has been hampered mostly by commuting requirements. Renewable energy sources such as solar, nuclear, wind, biogas, and hydro power are becoming increasingly popular, presenting prospects for the worldwide energy management system industry. Furthermore, energy management systems may save a significant amount of energy while remaining cost-effective, which is expected to be a major development factor for the market.
North America market is predicted to hold the highest share in the market owing to radically altering energy regulations and rising investment in renewable energy sources in the U.S. The market is expected to grow further due to the growing acceptance and utilisation of renewable energy among countries in the North American region. According to research, renewable energy sources account for 8% of total primary energy consumption in the United States as of 2019. Various industry behemoths are increasing their investments in advanced energy management systems market in order to cut down on energy waste, which is foreseen to boost the market growth in the region. Growing attempts to promote the use of renewable energy in emerging economies, such as subsidizing for solar farms, are expected to boost market growth in the Asia Pacific area.
Major market player included in this report are:
Honeywell Inc.
Schneider Electric
Siemens AG
C3 Energy
General Electric Company
Emerson Process Management
Daikin Industries
Daintree Networks
Jones Lang LaSalle
Gridpoint Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Software:
Utility EMS
Industrial EMS
Residential EMS
Enterprise Carbon and Energy Management
Other
By Device:
In-House Display
Smart Thermostats
Smart Plugs
Load Control Switches
By Application:
Home Energy Management
Building Energy Management
By Solution:
Carbon Energy Management
Demand Response Management
Utility Billing and Customer Information System
By Vertical:
Power and Energy
Telecom and IT
Manufacturing
Office and Commercial Buildings
Municipal
University
Schools
Hospitals
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Energy Management System Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
Market Overview
Market Definition and Scope
Market Dynamics
Market Industry Analysis
Market, Regional Analysis
Analysis of Leading Companies
Competitive Intelligence
Research Process
Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
What is the goal of the report?
The market report presents the estimated size of the Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
What is the key information extracted from the report?
Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.
The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.
The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.
The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.
The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.
