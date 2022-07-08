Power Bank Market Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2022-2030 | Now offering 30% discount

Competitors in the Market, Anker Innovations Ltd, Gp Batteries, Huawei Technologies, Panasonic Corporation, Lenovo, Zagg Inc, Xtorm (Telco Accessories B.V.), Xiaomi Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Other Prominent Players

The global power bank market size was US$ 18.1 billion in 2021. The global power bank market is forecast to reach US$ 29.34 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A mobile power bank is a battery charging device that allows users to charge their mobile devices anywhere and at any time. It’s a medium-sized electrical gadget that consists of a specific battery and electronic circuits that regulate the power flow range. Mobile power banks allow users to store electrical energy for charging small computing devices such as smartphones and tablets, anytime and at any place.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing deployment of smartphones is driving the growth of the power bank market during the forecast period.

The rising number of advanced technologies, such as advancements in Android, Symbian, and IoS, is forecast to offer ample growth opportunities.

The increasing interest of youth and children towards games, running multimedia players, video calling, and high-speed internet services will benefit the global power bank market. These activities consume batteries in the smartphone. Thus, the demand for power banks will increase unexpectedly.

The reducing prices of power banks are forecast to benefit the global power banks market in the coming years. Furthermore, various companies are producing solar-powered or hydrogen-fueled power banks, which will benefit the electric power banks market.

Wireless power banks are forecast to gain traction due to their benefits. In addition, the introduction of advanced technologies by major market players to promote hassle-free charging facilities will offer lucrative opportunities for market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant problems in the global power bank market. The pandemic’s overall impact has been negative on various industries. It is mainly due to disruptions in manufacturing processes, including semiconductors and electronics. In addition, trade barriers have made it even more difficult to estimate demand and supply. Thus, it hampered the deployment of power banks, which ultimately affected the global power bank market.

Regional Analysis

The increasing use of consumer electronic devices, particularly smartphones and tablets, and the growing power consumption of electronic devices will drive the Asia-Pacific power bank market forward. The use of power banks in Asia-Pacific will increase due to rising disposable income, growing urban populations, and increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets. Furthermore, the expansion of the power bank market in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the growing population and rising disposable income.

Market Segmentation

Based on Battery Type

Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Battery

Lithium Polymer (Li-Polymer) Battery

Based on the Unit of USB Port

1 USB Port

2 USB Ports

More than 2 USB Ports

Based on Indicator

LED Lighting

Digital Display

Based on Capacity

Up to 3,000 mAh

3,001-8,000 mAh

8,001-20,000 mAh

Above 20,001 mAh

Based on the Energy Source Outlook

Electric source

Solar source

Based on Application

Smart Phone

Tablet

Laptop

Portable Media Device

Wearable Device

Digital Camera

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

?This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

?The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

?This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

