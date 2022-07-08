Beverages Additives Market 2022 Current Updates, Developments Status by Top Key Players

Quadintel published a new report on the Beverages Additives Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Beverages Additives Market to reach USD 58.42 billion by 2027.Global Beverages Additives Market is valued approximately at USD 38.6 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Beverage additives are added into the beverages during manufacturing process or while storage in order to preserve the quality of the product, to enhance product consistency, color, flavor and freshness. The global Beverages Additives market is being driven by growing product launches with unique innovations such as natural additives.
For instance, in 2018, Dutch start-up, 7th Circle BV, launched Fooditive, the new range of natural, healthy additives for the beverages. Another important driving factor is the rising preference of consumers towards packaged beverages in busy urban lifestyle. Furthermore, the growing demand for alcoholic beverages and soft drinks with low sugar among the young population, increasing personal disposable income and growing health consciousness among consumers for consuming natural additives will provide new opportunities for the global Beverages Additives industry. However, side effects caused by consuming artificial additives and rigorous regulations regarding quality standards may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The regional analysis is based on the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World for the global Beverages Additives Market. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to the developed trend for consuming nutritional and functional drinks along with the presence of large beverage companies in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the presence of large consumer base in the region and enhanced standards of living.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.
Major market player included in this report are:
Kawarlal & Co.
Celanese Corporation
Bell Flavors & Fragrances
Prinova Group LLC
Dallant, S.A.
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Keva Flavours Pvt. Ltd.
Kerry Group
Sensient Technologies Corporation
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Flavoring Agents
Colorants
Food Preservatives
Others
By Form:
Dry
Wet
By Application:
Alcoholic Beverages
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.
Target Audience of the Global Beverages Additives Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
Market Overview
Market Definition and Scope
Market Dynamics
Market Industry Analysis
Market, Regional Analysis
Analysis of Leading Companies
Competitive Intelligence
Research Process
Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
