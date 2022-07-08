Eucalyptus Oil Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis 2022–2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Eucalyptus Oil Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Eucalyptus Oil Market to reach USD 0.51 Billion by 2027.Global Eucalyptus Oil Market is valued approximately at USD 0.34 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Eucalyptus oil is extracted from the leaf of eucalyptus plant. It has variety of applications in pharmaceutical, antiseptic, repellent, flavoring, fragrance and industrial uses. Health benefits related to the oil is driving the growth of the market. The oil is used for aromatherapy for curing various diseases such as cardiovascular problems, Alzheimer’s, bronchitis and respiratory tract infections.
According to a report by WHO 3.1 million people die globally due to respiratory tract infection (RTI). Essential oils prevents these diseases via inhalation because eucalyptus oil contains cineole content which is an organic compound possessing several many medicinal properties to cure the patient. Rising demand for organic products is another driving factor. The essential oils have no side effects unlike some pharmaceutical drugs. But the production of eucalyptus oil requires heavy investment in advanced equipment which may hinder the growth. Also, essential oils are quite expensive therefore it makes it difficult for everyone to afford it. However, people being concerned about their health and beauty gives opportunities for the market to flourish in the coming years which resulted in some innovation in beauty application. With a surge in food & beverages industry will give the opportunity to eucalyptus oil which is used as an essence and sometimes preservatives for some food items.
The region analysis of global eucalyptus oil market includes key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the leader in terms of consumption in countries such as Spain, Portugal and Brazil owing to the growing fragrance and flavor industry. APAC and North America are expected to grow significantly because of higher consumption as well as production found in these areas.
Major market player included in this report are
Khadi Natural Healthcare
Merck KGaA
Emu Ridge Eucalyptus
Etosha Pan Pvt. Ltd.
Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd.
Integria Healthcare Pty Ltd.
doTERRA International
P.S.C. Aromatics
AOS Products Pvt. Ltd.
Plant Therapy Essential Oils
International Flavors & Fragrances
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Medicinal Type
Perfumery Type
Industrial Type
By Application:
Food and Beverages
Fragrances and Aromatherapy
Pharmaceuticals
By distribution channel:
Online
Conventional store
Pharmacies
Specialty Stores
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.
