Online Gambling Market 2022 Global Share, Demand, Revenue and Forecast till 2030 | William Hill PLC, Bet365 Group, Paddy Power Betfair PLC

Quadintel published a new report on the Online Gambling Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Online Gambling Market to reach USD 128.28 billion by 2027.Global online gambling Market is valued approximately at USD 59.88 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Online gambling means indulging in betting practices such as casinos and sports over the internet. These bets are placed using credit card accounts and thereby the money gets debited or credited depending upon the wins or losses. There are different types of online gambling games such as bingo, poker, lotteries, cricket, and many more.
The major factor adding to the growth of online gambling is that it provides the convenience of cashless transactions which removes the hassle of carrying cash whenever betting. In 2018, United States Supreme Court legalized sports betting which will further support the market’s growth. Pandemic had a positive impact on the industry because people are shifting more towards online platforms. However, stringent rules related to gambling hinders the growth of the industry. States including Tamil Nadu prohibited online gambling games and also imposed a fine of rupee 5000 on those playing them. Also, lack of security and authenticity slows down the growth because it is not regulated by any authority. This increases the possibilities of hacking the apps and manipulating the signals through fake apps. But, technologies such as virtual reality and blockchain gives the opportunity for development in the industry. Blockchain will allow the manufacturer to have a more transparency in the gambling activities and AR will enable to give the users enhanced experience.
The Key regions considered for the regional analysis of Global Online Gambling Market are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region. There are three states namely Nevada, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey where online gambling is legal and regulated in the US. Also, the growing use of internet services and relaxation in regulations is increasing the growth of the sector in the Asia Pacific region. Macau and Hong Kong are the most prominent revenue generating countries in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
William Hill PLC
Bet365 Group Ltd.
Paddy Power Betfair PLC
Betsson AB
Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC
The Stars Group Inc.
888 Holdings PLC
Sky Betting and Gaming
Kindred Group PLC
GVC Holdings PLC
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Sports Betting
Casino
Poker
Bingo
By End User:
Desktop
Mobile
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.
Target Audience of the Global Online Gambling(PSF) Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
Market Overview
Market Definition and Scope
Market Dynamics
Market Industry Analysis
Market, Regional Analysis
Analysis of Leading Companies
Competitive Intelligence
Research Process
Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
