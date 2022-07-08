Feminine Wipes Market 2022 Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Feminine Wipes Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Feminine Wipes Market to reach USD 2.08 billion by 2027.Global Feminine Wipes Market is valued approximately USD 1.39 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.96 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Feminine wipes are moist cleansing fabrics that disinfect while still aiding in the intervention of infection or allergies in the vaginal area. Wipes are made of non-woven materials that have been immersed in a mild cleaning solution. The main reason for the growth of this market is the raising awareness among women about hygiene and health, especially during the menstrual cycle. Rising disposable income, improving personal care and changing lifestyle has also led to the adoption of feminine wipes.

For instance: As per the report of Global Wellness Institute, in 2018, the personal care, beauty and anti-aging industry accounted to $1083 billion in 2018. However, use of harmful chemicals and preservatives in the wipes and the excessive use of these wipes can cause disturbance in hormones which is hindering the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, manufacturing of wipes with organic components and initiatives to promote female hygiene by government and non- government organizations for better female hygiene can increase the adoption & demand for feminine wipes.

The major regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are considered in the geographical analysis of the global feminine wipes market. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share attributing to the growing promotion of female hygiene to create awareness among the women. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising demand for organic wipes and on the go intimate care products would create huge growth opportunities for the Feminine Wipes market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Procter & Gamble

Corman SpA

Johnson & Johnson

ALBAAD

Bodywise (UK) Limited

Edgewell Personal Care

Guy & O’Neill, Inc.

Laclede, Inc.

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies & Drugstores

Online

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Feminine Wipes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

