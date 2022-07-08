Woman spots cobra while walking child to school in northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While taking her child to school on Wednesday (July 6), a woman spotted a cobra slithering on the side of the road in Yilan County.

At 1:22 p.m, the woman surnamed Hsieh (謝) posted a photo of the serpent with its back turned to the camera and its telltale hood clearly visible, on the Facebook page Yilan Knowledge (宜蘭知識). Hsien encountered the cobra next to an embankment that is part of Jinliujiehuanbao Park (金六結環保公園), on Huanhe Road in Yilan County's Yilan City.

Hsien described the snake's body as being as thick as an adult's wrist. She then cautioned passersby and athletes to be extra vigilant when in the area.

Based on the pattern on the serpent's hood, it is likely a Chinese cobra, which is one of six venomous snake species in Taiwan, reported ETtoday. It is highly venomous and can damage the human nervous system, leading to difficulty breathing, a weakened heartbeat, and death.

It mainly lives in mountainous areas and farmland. However, it generally will not attack people if not provoked. Netizens were frightened by the sight of a cobra in an urban area:

"You will see Grandma and Grandpa after one bite."

"If you are bitten, you need to book the Tianling Ossuary in advance."

"If I saw it I would get weak in the knees. You're amazing that you were brave enough to take a photo."

The news agency cited the New Taipei City Government Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office as saying that snakes are low-key by nature and are an integral part of the country's ecology and can reduce damage caused by rodents. As long as they are not directly confronted, snakes rarely attack humans.

The office said that if members of the public encounter snakes in mountains, forests, and riversides, they are in their natural habitat, and if a human encounters one "it is more afraid than you." In the event of an encounter with a snake, the office advised keeping a distance from the creature.

In addition, it reminded hikers to wear long-sleeve shirts, long pants, and hiking boots. It also recommended carrying a trekking pole or walking stick to detect and deter snakes lying in the grass.



(Facebook, Yilan Knowledge photo)