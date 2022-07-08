Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Fire engulfs Taiwan actress Brigitte Lin's NT$4.2 billion Hong Kong mansion

20 domestic helpers, drivers flee with multiple pets from Lin's burning estate

  578
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/08 12:43
Brigitte Lin seated in mansion on earlier date. Fire seen on Friday. (Weibo photo/TVB screenshot)

Brigitte Lin seated in mansion on earlier date. Fire seen on Friday. (Weibo photo/TVB screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A massive fire broke out in Taiwanese actress Brigitte Lin's (林青霞) palatial mansion in Hong Kong early Friday morning (July 8).

At around 12:32 a.m. a level 3 fire broke out at Lin's mansion at 9, Anderson Road, Kowloon Peak, reported on.cc. Flames and thick smoke could be seen shooting out of the structure. It was reported the blaze started on the second floor and then spread to the rooftop and other locations.

Fire engulfs Taiwan actress Brigitte Lin's NT$4.2 billion Hong Kong mansion
(Weibo photo)

As thick smoke and fumes from the fire spread to nearby Choi Wan Estate, the fire department issued a notice at 3:29 a.m. urging residents to close their doors and windows and remain calm. Firefighters were not able to bring the inferno under control until about 5:02 a.m. and finally fully extinguished it at 8:40 a.m.

The mansion covers an area of more than 1,400 square meters and has a market value of HK$1.1 billion (US$140 million), or approximately NT$4.2 billion. The estate was built on the peak with a three-story stepped design and included a swimming pool, fitness room, library, tennis court, and security guards posted 24 hours a day, reported TVBS.

Fire engulfs Taiwan actress Brigitte Lin's NT$4.2 billion Hong Kong mansion
(TVB screenshot)

It was reportedly gifted to her by her Hong Kong billionaire husband Michael Ying (邢李㷧) for her 60th birthday in 2014 and to mark the 20th anniversary of their marriage. Lin and Ying were not in residence when the fire broke out.

However, there were 20 domestic helpers and drivers who evacuated from the property unharmed. Witnesses also saw some of the employees carrying multiple pet dogs from the premises.

Fire engulfs Taiwan actress Brigitte Lin's NT$4.2 billion Hong Kong mansion
(Weibo photo)

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Hong Kong police.

Lin, who retired in 1994, is credited for boosting Taiwan's film industry in the 1970s and rose to greater heights of fame in Hong Kong in the 1980s and 1990s, reported Dimsum Daily. Lin is known for her films "Police Story," "Swordsman II," "Chungking Express," and "Ashes of Time."

Fire engulfs Taiwan actress Brigitte Lin's NT$4.2 billion Hong Kong mansion
View from Lin's mansion. (Weibo, Brigitte Lin photo)

Fire engulfs Taiwan actress Brigitte Lin's NT$4.2 billion Hong Kong mansion
Crane seen taking flight from her mansion. (Weibo, Brigitte Lin photo)

Fire engulfs Taiwan actress Brigitte Lin's NT$4.2 billion Hong Kong mansion
More crane sightings from Lin's abode. (Weibo, Brigitte Lin photo)

Scenes of the fire captured by motorist at 1:42 a.m. on Friday:
fire
inferno
blaze
Brigitte Lin
Taiwanese actress
Taiwanese films
Taiwanese movies
Hong Kong films
Hong Kong movies
mansion

RELATED ARTICLES

29 Taiwanese officers to compete at World Police & Fire Games
29 Taiwanese officers to compete at World Police & Fire Games
2022/07/06 21:09
Taiwan actress Phoebe Huang files for divorce from Canadian actor
Taiwan actress Phoebe Huang files for divorce from Canadian actor
2022/07/06 11:48
Largest geothermal plant in Taiwan to start development in 2023
Largest geothermal plant in Taiwan to start development in 2023
2022/07/06 10:09
Vietnamese woman hurls Molotov cocktails at ex-boyfriend's New Taipei home
Vietnamese woman hurls Molotov cocktails at ex-boyfriend's New Taipei home
2022/07/05 18:55
Anti-CCP Hong Kong science fiction writer Ni Kuang dies at 87
Anti-CCP Hong Kong science fiction writer Ni Kuang dies at 87
2022/07/04 13:55