Fire engulfs Taiwan actress Brigitte Lin's NT$4.2 billion Hong Kong mansion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A massive fire broke out in Taiwanese actress Brigitte Lin's (林青霞) palatial mansion in Hong Kong early Friday morning (July 8).

At around 12:32 a.m. a level 3 fire broke out at Lin's mansion at 9, Anderson Road, Kowloon Peak, reported on.cc. Flames and thick smoke could be seen shooting out of the structure. It was reported the blaze started on the second floor and then spread to the rooftop and other locations.



(Weibo photo)

As thick smoke and fumes from the fire spread to nearby Choi Wan Estate, the fire department issued a notice at 3:29 a.m. urging residents to close their doors and windows and remain calm. Firefighters were not able to bring the inferno under control until about 5:02 a.m. and finally fully extinguished it at 8:40 a.m.

The mansion covers an area of more than 1,400 square meters and has a market value of HK$1.1 billion (US$140 million), or approximately NT$4.2 billion. The estate was built on the peak with a three-story stepped design and included a swimming pool, fitness room, library, tennis court, and security guards posted 24 hours a day, reported TVBS.



(TVB screenshot)

It was reportedly gifted to her by her Hong Kong billionaire husband Michael Ying (邢李㷧) for her 60th birthday in 2014 and to mark the 20th anniversary of their marriage. Lin and Ying were not in residence when the fire broke out.

However, there were 20 domestic helpers and drivers who evacuated from the property unharmed. Witnesses also saw some of the employees carrying multiple pet dogs from the premises.



(Weibo photo)

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Hong Kong police.

Lin, who retired in 1994, is credited for boosting Taiwan's film industry in the 1970s and rose to greater heights of fame in Hong Kong in the 1980s and 1990s, reported Dimsum Daily. Lin is known for her films "Police Story," "Swordsman II," "Chungking Express," and "Ashes of Time."



View from Lin's mansion. (Weibo, Brigitte Lin photo)



Crane seen taking flight from her mansion. (Weibo, Brigitte Lin photo)



More crane sightings from Lin's abode. (Weibo, Brigitte Lin photo)

Scenes of the fire captured by motorist at 1:42 a.m. on Friday: