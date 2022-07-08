Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe collapses after apparent shooting at campaign event

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign event on Friday in western Japan, public broadcaster NHK said.



A sound like a gunshot was heard while he was delivering a speech in Nara.



Abe, 67, collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news agency.



NHK and Kyodo both reported Abe was taken to hospital and appeared to be in cardo-respiratory arrest.



Media reports said he might have been shot from behind with a shotgun. NHK reported that a man had been apprehended.

Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister. He was in office for a year in 2006 and then from 2012 to 2020.

