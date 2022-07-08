Taoist priest elected as academician of Taiwan’s national academy in a first

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s national academy, the Academia Sinica, has elected the first academician who is both a human science researcher and a Taoist master.

Lee Fong-mao (李豐楙), 75, an adjunct research fellow at the academy’s Institute of Chinese Literature and Philosophy, was appointed an academician in the institute’s humanities and social sciences division in an annual election. Election to the position, which involves providing advice to policymakers, is considered an honor in Taiwan.

An academic in Chinese literature, Lee has embarked on the study of Taoist literature and rites, a pivotal element in Taiwanese religious culture. So immersed in the culture is Lee that he has acquired the skills to perform various practices, from exorcisms to invoking deities as a qualified Taoist priest, wrote Liberty Times.

Hailing his election as recognition of the contributions of religious scholars, he said becoming a certified Taoist master has given him access to undisclosed historical documents, a great boost to his Taoism research, wrote CNA.

Lee believes religion and science can exist in harmony and that he would commit efforts to preserving and promoting Taoist legacy. Being a Taoist scholar serves as a means of “religious diplomacy,” according to Lee, who cited his experience of introducing Taiwan’s Taoism culture and rituals to the Malaysian state of Melaka, where such treasures have been lost.