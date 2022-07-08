Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taoist priest elected as academician of Taiwan’s national academy in a first

Lee Fong-mao knows how to perform exorcisms among other Taoist practices

  132
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/08 10:27
Lee Fong-mao. (Academia Sinica photo)

Lee Fong-mao. (Academia Sinica photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s national academy, the Academia Sinica, has elected the first academician who is both a human science researcher and a Taoist master.

Lee Fong-mao (李豐楙), 75, an adjunct research fellow at the academy’s Institute of Chinese Literature and Philosophy, was appointed an academician in the institute’s humanities and social sciences division in an annual election. Election to the position, which involves providing advice to policymakers, is considered an honor in Taiwan.

An academic in Chinese literature, Lee has embarked on the study of Taoist literature and rites, a pivotal element in Taiwanese religious culture. So immersed in the culture is Lee that he has acquired the skills to perform various practices, from exorcisms to invoking deities as a qualified Taoist priest, wrote Liberty Times.

Hailing his election as recognition of the contributions of religious scholars, he said becoming a certified Taoist master has given him access to undisclosed historical documents, a great boost to his Taoism research, wrote CNA.

Lee believes religion and science can exist in harmony and that he would commit efforts to preserving and promoting Taoist legacy. Being a Taoist scholar serves as a means of “religious diplomacy,” according to Lee, who cited his experience of introducing Taiwan’s Taoism culture and rituals to the Malaysian state of Melaka, where such treasures have been lost.
Taiwan
Academia Sinica
Lee Fong-mao
Chinese literature
Taoist
Taoism
religion
exorcism

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan only Asian country invited to US-Lithuania conference
Taiwan only Asian country invited to US-Lithuania conference
2022/07/07 17:34
China predicts 2,000 Taiwanese will attend cross-strait forum
China predicts 2,000 Taiwanese will attend cross-strait forum
2022/07/07 15:11
Taiwan citizens in 'bankrupt' Sri Lanka safe: MOFA
Taiwan citizens in 'bankrupt' Sri Lanka safe: MOFA
2022/07/07 15:11
Taiwan reports 31,364 local COVID cases, 105 deaths
Taiwan reports 31,364 local COVID cases, 105 deaths
2022/07/07 14:14
Hong Kong destroys 200kg of Taiwan mangoes claiming COVID contamination
Hong Kong destroys 200kg of Taiwan mangoes claiming COVID contamination
2022/07/07 13:17