Yu-Gi-Oh manga creator Kazuki Takahashi found dead in Japan

Kazuki Takahashi, author of the popular manga series Yu-Gi-Oh, was found dead on Thursday off the coast of Okinawa, south of Japan.

Takahashi had been on an apparent snorkeling trip, coast guard officials said. He was discovered on Wednesday and identified a day later, according to Japanese media.

"We are investigating the case as both a possible accident or crime," said a coast guard official.

The 60-year old manga series creator was pulled from the water around 300 meters off shore. He was found wearing snorkeling gear, floating in the sea.

The king of games

Yu-Gi-Oh, which means "King of Games," ran from 1996 to 2004. The popular series tells the story of a timid teenager who loves to solve puzzles.

Yugi solves an ancient puzzle that releases the spirit of an Egyptian pharaoh that becomes his alter ego as he fights to save the world from destruction.

The comic was developed into an internationally-popular trading game.

Yu-Gi-Oh! also bore a media franchise, anime series and films.

