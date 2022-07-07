US Senator Rick Scott arrives in Taiwan on Indo-Pacific visit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation headed by U.S. Senator Rick Scott arrived in Taiwan on Thursday afternoon (July 7) as part of a trip to the Indo-Pacific region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued a press release in welcome, writing that the delegation will stay until Saturday (July 9). During the visit, the group will meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), and attend a dinner hosted by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

The delegation will also join a video conference with Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮), Deputy Trade Representative of the Office of Trade Negotiations, Executive Yuan. According to MOFA, both sides will discuss issues relating to U.S.-Taiwan security and trade relations during the conference.

MOFA added that this is Scott’s first visit to Taiwan, and the trip also marks the seventh visit by Congress members to Taiwan this year. Scott was the first U.S. Congressman to visit the Taiwan Representative Office in Lithuania after its establishment in April.

Additionally, MOFA highlighted Scott’s longtime support of Taiwan, as demonstrated by his introduction of the Deterring Communist Chinese Aggression Against Taiwan Through Financial Sanctions Act earlier this year in March and the Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act in February 2021. Scott also signed petitions to support the inclusion of Taiwan in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and Taiwan-U.S. bilateral trade agreements (BTAs).