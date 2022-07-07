Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Operating Room Market PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, CAGR And Value Chain Study To 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Operating Room Market Research are Activ Surgical Inc., Brainomix Limited, Caresyntax Corp, DeepOR S.A.S, ExplORer Surgical Corp., Hanson Meditec Co., Ltd., Holo Surgical Inc., LeanTaaS Inc., Medtronic Plc, Proximie, Scalpel Limited, Theator Inc. and other key market players.

Global operating room AI market will reach $3,175.4 million by 2031, growing by 41.8% annually over 2021-2031,driven by the growing funding for Artificial Intelligence (AI), advancement in robotics and medical visualization technologies, and benefits of artificial intelligence-enabled surgeries over conventional surgeries.

Highlighted with 85 tables and 88 figures, this 166-page report Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Operating Room: Global Market 2021-2031 by Offering (Hardware, Software), Technology (ML, DL, NLP, Others), Application (Training, Diagnosis, Analysis, Planning & Rehabilitation), Indication (Gastroenterology, Neurology, Urology, Orthopedics, Cardiology), End User (Hospitals, ASCs, Specialized Facilities), and Region is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global operating room AI market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global operating room AI market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Technology, Application, Indication, End User, and Region.

Based on Offering

Hardware

Software

Based on Technology

Machine Learning (ML)

Deep Learning (DL)

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Computer Vison and Others

Based on Application

Training & Supporting

Diagnosis & Monitoring

Outcome & Risk Analysis

Surgical Planning & Rehabilitation

o Pre-Operative

o Intra-Operative

o Post-Operative

Integration & Connectivity

Other Applications

By Indication

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Urology

Orthopedics

Cardiology

Other Indications

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Standalone/Specialized Facilities

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Russia, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Other Nations)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Offering, Application, and Indication over the forecast years are also included.

