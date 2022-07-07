Europe Industry 4.0 Market 2022 | Amazing Deal with 30% DISCOUNT | Segmentation, Statistics, Regional Analysis, and Forecast to 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Europe Industry 4.0 Research are ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cognex Corporation, Denso Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, Fanuc Corporation, General Electric Company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Johnson Controls International PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Swisslog Holding AG (Kuka AG) and other key market players.

Europe Industry 4.0 market was valued at $24.5 billion in 2020 and will grow by 16.4% annually over 2020-2030 Growing to the improved operational efficiency and productivity, rising R&D investment, and significant technological advancements in Internet of Things (IoT), 3D printing industry, Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data, 5G network, extended reality including AR & VR, and machine learning.

Highlighted with 36 tables and 80 figures, this 144-page report Europe Industry 4.0 Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Technology (Robotics, IIoT, AI & ML, Blockchain, ER, 3D Printing, HMI), Application, Industry Vertical, Enterprise Size, and Country:

Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe Industry 4.0 market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe Industry 4.0 market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Application, Industry Vertical, Enterprise Size, and Country.

The U.S. accounted for the major share in the global landscape in technology innovation. As per the World Economic Forum’s 2018 Global Competitive Index, the country’s competitive advantage is owing to its business vitality, substantial institutional pillars, financing agencies, and vibrant innovation ecosystem. As of 2021, the U.S. region garnered 36% of the global information and communication technology (ICT) market share. Europe and China ranked as the second and third largest regions, separately accounting for 12% of the market share. The U.S. economy has held its global leadership position despite only a cumulative growth in wages from US$ 65 per hour in 2005 to US$ 71.3 per hour in 2015.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Europe Industry 4.0 Market.

Based on Component

Hardware

Software & Solutions

o Industrial Automation Solutions

o Smart Factory Solutions

o Industrial IoT Solutions

Services

o Implementation & Integration

o Support & Maintenance

o Consulting & Training

Based on Technology

Industrial Robotics

o Articulated Robots

o Cartesian/Gantry/Rectangular Arm Robots

o SCARA Robots

o Cylindrical Robots

o Delta/Parallel Robots

o Collaborative Robots

o Other Robotics

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

o Data Management Solutions for Analytics

o Distribution Management System

o Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

o Asset and Resource Optimization

o Product Lifecycle Management

o Remote Monitoring

o Retail Management System

o Predictive Maintenance

o Other Applications

AI & ML

Blockchain

Extended Reality (ER)

Digital Twin

3D Printing

Advanced HumanMachine Interface (HMI)

Industrial Sensors

Other Technology Types

Based on Application

Mapping & Modeling

Quality Control & Inspection

Reverse Engineering

Other Applications

Based on Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Energy and Utilities

Electronics and Foundry

Food and Beverage

Aerospace and Defense

Other Industry Verticals

Based on Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ bn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Technology, Industry Vertical, and Enterprise Size over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Table Of Content:

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 9

1.2 Research Methodology 12

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 12

1.2.2 Market Assumption 13

1.2.3 Secondary Data 13

1.2.4 Primary Data 13

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 14

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 15

1.2.7 Research Limitations 16

1.3 Executive Summary 17

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 20

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 20

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy 21

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 24

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 26

……..and view more in complete table of Content

