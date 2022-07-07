Global 5G Enterprise Market To Witness Invigoration Between 2022-2031       

Key Companies Covered in the Global 5G Enterprise Market Research are Affirmed Networks, Inc., AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SK Telecom Co., Ltd., Verizon Communications Ltd, ZTE Corporation and other key market players.

Global 5G enterprise market will reach $83.45 billion by 2031, growing by 36.5% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising demand for efficient communication and increasing penetration of 5G networks, the emergence of Industry 4.0, the development of smart infrastructure, and the delivery of differentiated 5G services using network slicing technique.

Highlighted with 89 tables and 98 figures, this 181-page report Global 5G Enterprise Market 2021-2031 by Component (Equipment, Platform), Network Type (Hybrid, Private, Enterprise, CSP), Frequency (Sub 6Ghz, mmWave), Spectrum (Licensed, Unlicensed/Shared), Organization Size (SMEs, Large), Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 5G enterprise market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 5G enterprise market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Network Type, Frequency, Spectrum, Organization Size, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on Component

Hardware & Equipment

o Radio Node

o Service Node (E-Ran Solutions)

o Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

Software & Platform

o Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

o Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

Based on Network Type

Hybrid Networks

Private Networks

Enterprise Networks

Communication Service Provider (CSP) Networks

By Frequency

Sub 6Ghz

mmWave

Based on Spectrum

Licensed

Unlicensed/Shared

Based on Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Based on Application

Communication

Mobile Robots

Video Analytics

AR/VR

Other Applications

Based on Industry Vertical

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Energy and Utility

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Network Type, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

