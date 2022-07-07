Key Companies Covered in the Europe contactless payment Research are Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH, Heartland Payment Systems Inc, IDEMIA, Ingenico Group SA, Oberthur Technologies Morpho, On Track Innovations LTD, PAX Technology, Inc., Setomatic Systems, Thales Group (Gemalto N.V.), Valitor, VeriFone, Inc., Visa Inc., Wirecard AG and other key market players.

Europe contactless payment market was valued at $522.6 billion in 2020 and will grow by 22.6% annually over 2020-2030 Growing to the improved service offered by contactless payments, rising adoption of new emergent system, technological advancements in digital platforms and mobile devices, and increasing penetration due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 32 tables and 60 figures, this 120-page report Europe Contactless Payment Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Solutions, Services), Solution, Device Type (Smartphones, Smart Cards, PoS Terminals, NFC Chips), Technology (RFID, NFC, HCE, Bluetooth), Industry Vertical (Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality), and Country:

Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe contactless payment market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe contactless payment market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Solution, Device Type, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Country.

The U.S. accounted for the major share in the global landscape in technology innovation. As per the World Economic Forum’s 2018 Global Competitive Index, the country’s competitive advantage is owing to its business vitality, substantial institutional pillars, financing agencies, and vibrant innovation ecosystem. As of 2021, the U.S. region garnered 36% of the global information and communication technology (ICT) market share. Europe and China ranked as the second and third largest regions, separately accounting for 12% of the market share. The U.S. economy has held its global leadership position despite only a cumulative growth in wages from US$ 65 per hour in 2005 to US$ 71.3 per hour in 2015.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Europe Contactless Payment Market.

Based on Component

Hardware

Solutions

Services

Based on Solution

Payment Terminal Solution

Transaction Management

Device Management Solution

Contactless Mobile Payment Solution

Security and Fraud Management

Hosted Point-of-Sales

Other Solutions

Based on Device Type

Smartphones

Smart Cards

Point of Sale (PoS) Terminals

NFC Chips

Other Devices

Based on Technology

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Host Card Emulation (HCE)

Bluetooth

Other Technologies

Based on Industry Vertical

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation & Logistics

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Energy & Utilities

Government

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ bn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Solution, Device Type, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

