Asia Pacific Digital Advertising Market PESTLE Examination Of The Market In The Five Significant Areas | Applovin Corporation, Baidu, Facebook

Key Companies Covered in the Asia Pacific Digital Advertising Market Research are Alibaba, Amazon, Apple Inc., Applovin Corporation, Baidu, Facebook Inc., Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nokia, Sina, Tencent, Twitter, Verizon, Yahoo! Inc. and other key market players.

Asia Pacific digital advertising market will grow by 13.25% annually with a total addressable market cap of $2,870.9 billion over 2022-2031 owing to the technological advancement, rising digital ad spending, growing Internet users, and the prevalence of mobile phones and digital media across the region.

Highlighted with 90 tables and 45 figures, this 148-page report Asia Pacific Digital Advertising Market 2021-2031 by Platform (Mobile, Desktop, Digital TV and Others), Format (Digital Display Ad, Internet Paid Search, Social Media, Online Video, Others), Industry Vertical, and Country: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific digital advertising market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2018-2021 and forecasts from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Southeast Asia market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Southeast Asia digital advertising market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform, Ad Format, Industry Vertical, and Geography.

Based on platform

Mobile Ad

o In-APP

o Mobile Web

Desktop Ad

Digital TV and Others

Based on ad format

Digital Display Ad

o Programmatic Transactions

o Non-programmatic Transactions

Internet Paid Search

Social Media

Online Video

Others

Based on industrial vertical

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

Telecommunication IT Sector

Travel Industry

Healthcare Sector

Manufacturing & Supply Chain

Transportation and Logistics

Energy, Power, and Utilities

Other Industries

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Taiwan

Rest of SEA

For each of the aforementioned regions or countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2018-2031. The breakdown of key national/local markets by Platform, Ad Format, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted supply trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Southeast Asia digital advertising market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDs Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

