Europe Disinfection Robots Market To See Booming Growth | Fetch Robotics Inc, Finsen Technologies (Thor UV-C)

Key Companies Covered in the Europe Disinfection Robots Market Research are Akara Robotics Ltd., Bioquell PLC (Ecolab Inc.), Blue Ocean Robotics, Bridgeport Magnetics Group, Fetch Robotics Inc, Finsen Technologies (Thor UV-C), Mediland Enterprise Corporation, Nevoa Inc., Rubedo Sistemos, Skytron (Infection Prevention Technologies), Tru-D SmartUVC and other key market players.

Europe disinfection robots market was valued at $112.4 million in 2020 and will grow by 27.4% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the high incidence of hospital acquired infections, increasing investments on healthcare infrastructure, and growing adoption of advanced medical robots across a variety of verticals.

Highlighted with 35 tables and 60 figures, this 110-page report Europe Disinfection Robots Market 2020-2030 by Product Type (UV, HPV, Spray, Combined), Technology (Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous), End User (Healthcare Facilities, Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies, Hospitality, Transportation, Warehouses and Shopping Malls), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe disinfection robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global disinfection robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Technology, End User, and Region.

Based on Product Type

Ultraviolet Light Disinfection Robots

o Ultraviolet (UV) Mercury Disinfection Robots

o Pulsed UV Xenon Disinfection Robots

Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor (HPV) Disinfection Robots

Disinfection Spray Robots

Combined System Robots

Based on Technology

Semi-Autonomous Disinfection Robots

Fully Autonomous Disinfection Robots

Based on End User

Healthcare Facilities

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Hospitality

Transportation

Warehouses and Shopping Malls

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Technology, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

