Key Companies Covered in the Europe Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Research are ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., AT&T Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, IBM Corporation, Integrated Device Technology Inc., Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Quortus Limited, Saguna Networks Ltd, SK Telecom Co., Ltd., SMART Embedded Computing (Artesyn Embedded Technologies), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZephyrTel Inc. (ESW Capital Group Company) and other key market players.

Europe mobile edge computing market was valued at $97.9 million in 2020 and will grow by 33.6% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the increasing interconnected devices, the rapidly increasing mobile data traffic, the rising need to improve end-user’s Quality of Experience (QoE), and the rising demand for low-latency processing and real-time automated decision-making solutions.

Highlighted with 32 tables and 55 figures, this 111-page report Europe Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Technology (4G, 5G, Wi-Max), Application, Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe mobile edge computing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global mobile edge computing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Application, Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Region.

Based on Component

Hardware & Devices

Software & Platform

Services & Support

Based on Technology

4G

5G

Wi-Max

Based on Application

Location-based Services

Video Surveillance

Unified Communication

Optimized Local Content Distribution

Data Analytics

Environmental Monitoring

Other Applications

Based on Industry Vertical

Industrial Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Government & Defense

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Life Science

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Other Industry Verticals

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

