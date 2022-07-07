Taiwan economy stable despite global risks: National Development Council

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite raised raw material prices and global inflation risks, Taiwan’s economy remains stable, according to the National Development Council (NDC).

On Wednesday (July 6), the NDC wrote in a press release that Taiwan has continued to do well in terms of investments, exports, and consumption. It added that the government will continue to implement relevant policies to ensure the economy’s stability.

The council expects Taiwan’s investment rate to reach 26.82% in 2022, which would mark the second consecutive year it has surpassed 26%. Last year, the investment rate was the highest in 21 years.

In terms of exports, between January and May this year, the annual growth rate of Taiwan’s export orders was 3.9%, and for overseas orders, 4.3%. In both respects, the accumulated figures reached historic heights; specifically, Taiwan’s exports to the U.S., Europe, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) grew by more than 20%.

Meanwhile, the revenue of Taiwan’s retail and food industries grew by 3.9% and 4.3% respectively between January and May, also new highs for the same period. As Taiwan reopens and resumes a normal lifestyle after the COVID-19 pandemic, the momentum for consumption will also begin to rise again.

The NDC added that the driving force behind Taiwan’s economic growth has shown systemic changes in recent years. This is demonstrated by Taiwan’s performance during the pandemic and the latest International Institute for Management Development (IMD) World Competitiveness Ranking, in which Taiwan moved up the list for the fourth consecutive year and ranked 7th.