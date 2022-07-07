Auto Cyber Security Market Huge Growth: 2022-2030, Business Segments, Prominent Share and Regional Strategies by 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Auto Cyber Security market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Auto Cyber Security market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The digital economy affects the world’s trajectory and the societal well-being of common citizens. In addition, it influences everything from resource assignment to income allocation and economic growth. The adoption of the Internet of Things is pushing significant market growth. Additionally, in 5-10 years, the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, and augmented reality can illustrate around 27% of ICT spending. Consumer demand for access to content and products at any time and from any location is propelling the ICT market forward. The ICT sector is lucrative for vendors since it has about 7 billion mobile subscribers and 3 billion Internet, users.

Cybersecurity is the process and practice designed specifically to protect computers’ networks’ programs’ and data from damaging or unauthorized access. Today’ Automotive industry is the biggest vertical segment in the manufacturing sector where nowadays’ connected cars are on roads. With the use of connected devices (IoT/IoE)’ security becomes one of the issues. Thus’ organizations are using security applications to protect the automobile from theft and other malware attacks.



With the increase in IoT devices’ the number of connected cars will increase leading to security concerns. The concern of this security will hamper the market in the future leading to more opportunities for security providers. Thus’ automakers and cyber security vendors need to work together for the development of the new security applications. The auto cyber technology will boost the automaker revenues and most of the security providers will consider auto cyber technology as objective and strategy to increase their footprints.

The Global Auto Cyber Security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the period 2015-2020′ mainly driven by security type’s market segment. The growth of security market is due to increase in demand for the wireless based application from connected car enablers and security segment. The Auto Cyber Security market is analyzed in six regions – North America’ Western Europe’ Central Eastern Europe’ Middle East & Africa’ Latin America and Asia-Pacific. According to Reportocean Research’ Western Europe’ and Asia-Pacific regions will be dominating the market in next five years.

One of the major trends in the market will be the entry of cloud providers. As cloud-based technology is affordable and SMEs will be first end-user of this technology’ the opportunity is large. Due to the untapped market’ a lot of cloud providers will try to enter the market with customized cloud security applications. However’ their entry can increase the competition and improve the solutions.

This study covers and analyzes “Auto/Automotive Cyber Security market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry’ this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiatives’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Today’ IoE/IoT innovative technology is making industry players to offer the wide range of services for their customers to improve the customer experience and loyalty. Automotive Industry is the biggest vertical in manufacturing sector that leverages advanced IoT/IoE technology-as Emerging connected car technology. This technology is boosting the automaker revenues and they are considering this technology as objective and new business strategy to increase their footprints across the globe.

With the increase in the use of IoT technology’ billions of connected cars will be on road increasing the concern regarding security. The concern of the security will impact the market for Auto Cyber security. Due to this’ the automakers and cyber security vendors need to work together to understand and capture the market.

This report covers the four major segments in automotive cyber security market Service Segment’ Solution Segment’ Security type segment and Regions segment. The Global Auto Cyber Security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the period 2015-2020′ mainly driven by Security type’s market segment. The growth of Security market is due to increase in demand for the wireless based application from connected car enablers and security segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 12.6% during the period 2015-2020.

The Global Auto Cyber Security market is analyzed in six regions – North America’ Western Europe’ Central Eastern Europe’ Middle East & Africa’ Latin America and Asia Pacific. According Infoholic Research’ Western Europe and Asia Pacific regions will be dominating the market in next five years.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Delphi Automotive PLC

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Cisco System’ Inc

McAfee Inc

NXP Semiconductors

Continental AG

Daimler AG

Fortinet Inc

Capgemini S.A

FICO

International Business Machines Corp

Microsoft Corporation

TowerSec

Argus Cyber Security Inc.

Mocana

Security Innovation Inc.

Arilou Technologies

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Industrial automation market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

